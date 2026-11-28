Sean Payton is not happy with the Denver Broncos' short-yardage execution.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Broncos' offensive line could get no push for rookie running back Jonah Coleman. Adding to the Broncos' inability to gain positive yardage on the ground was Coleman's decision-making at times , when he opted to bounce it outside instead of hitting the hole.

The most obvious example was on a 3rd-&-1 from the Broncos' 39-yard line. The Steelers had just scored defensively on the previous posssession, when the ball came squirting out of Bo Nix's hand and bounced into the end zone. The Broncos need to stay on the field on the ensuing drive.

In this one moment, the Broncos' offensive line blocked it up well enough for Coleman to hit the hole in A-gap and move the chains, but he bounced it outside and was tackled for no gain on the perimeter.

After the game, Payton expresssed his disappointment.

"Disappointed in the short-yardage opportunity earlier in the game," Payton said post-game. "We've got to be better there. There's certain things that we've got to get better at or it's going to bite us in bigger games."

Third-and-1 carry from Jonah Coleman. Not sure he'll look back at this as the right time to cut outside. pic.twitter.com/5TeDH8QlPO — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 28, 2026

Coleman's 'Welcome to the NFL' Game

Jonah Coleman gets swallowed up by Steelers. | Brent Gudenschwager / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It was a 'doh' moment for the rookie. But he's been a tremendous spark to the offense since returning from injured reserve in Week 7.

Coleman rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. In a windy, rainy game on the road, though, the Steelers really keyed in on stopping Coleman, and they executed.

Coleman carried the ball 15 times for just 26 yards (1.7 avg). His rushing chart will depress you with one glance, as he only had two rushes that went for five or more yards.

#Broncos RB Jonah Coleman’s carry chart from Week 12 pic.twitter.com/51DtSdbGri — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) November 28, 2026

Payton really hoped to get the screen game rolling against Pittsburgh's aggressive front seven, but the Steelers were ready for that, too. Coleman finished the game as the Broncos' most-targeted receiver, catching eight of 10 passes for 46 yards, with a long of 17.

The Steelers made sure the rookie felt it after each and every touch. Coleman is going to be sore for a couple days.

Bo Nix had a rough outing — perhaps his worst as a pro — struggling to grip the ball in the rain, despite having 10-1/8-inch hands. One of Nix's superpowers is his ability to avoid the negative play, but he couldn't evade Pittsburgh's constant pressure, and was sacked twice, with three giveaways.

Two of Nix's turnovers were interceptions, and the other, again, a fumble when the ball just squirted out of his hand. Nix turning it over like that was very uncharacteristic, but he stepped up to the post-game podium and took ownership.

"I let the team down today, and that's the last thing that I want to do as a quarterback and as a leader of the team," Nix said .

The Takeaway

Payton has been harping on the blocking up front for weeks now, but it's been an issue all year. It's also a big reason why J.K. Dobbins is frustrated with his career-low 3.3 yards-per-carry average this season.

Coleman's burst, power, and ability to create on his own have sparked this offense, but the best defenses in the NFL can overwhelm an individual rusher when he's not getting the requisite help from his blockers. And the rookie isn't blameless in this one; again, let's hope Coleman learned that, against a run defense as good as Pittsburgh's, it's best to take what it gives you, and live to fight another down.

Knowning when to bounce it outside and how and when you can get away with it takes a little time in the NFL. Sometimes you have to fail to figure out where such boundaries are.

There's plenty of 'teach tape' in this game. But we're talking about a Week 12 matchup. These are issues that should have been fixed weeks ago.

As Payton said, collective failures such as we saw on Black Friday will come back to haunt the Broncos in "bigger games" against quality opponents. Fans can only hope that the mini-bye gives the Broncos a chance to figure out these lingering blocking issues.

This game was certainly a wake-up call for Payton. With his veteran experience, this humbling loss could be a blessing in disguise , if it helps the Broncos recognize and face the flaws that have limited them this season.

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