Why Broncos' Zach Allen Flew Up NFL Top 100 Rankings in 2026

Each year, preceding every season, NFL Media slow-drips its collective Top 100 rankings, the definitive list of the best players in the league regardless of position.

This year is no different -- except for Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen.

As unveiled Friday, Allen checked in at No. 73 overall heading into the 2026 campaign, a 17-spot improvement over his previous ranking.

"Respect continues to be earned for Allen, who was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection for the first time in 2025 and is now a two-time Top 100 member," NFL Media's Grant Gordon wrote. "A ballyhooed free-agent signing of the Broncos ahead of the 2023 season, Allen has become a driving force in Denver emerging as one of the league's top defenses. Over the past two seasons, Allen has combined for 15.5 sacks, his 8.5 and seven sacks in 2024 and 2025, respectively, far exceeding his previous career bests. As the Broncos have risen to AFC heavyweight status, Allen has been a crucial reason as to why."

In the first season of his $102 million extension, Allen was worth every penny for the Broncos, logging 38 combined tackles, 47 quarterback hits, and seven sacks across all 17 appearances, earning multiple all-star nods after becoming a second-team All-Pro in 2024.

“It was definitely nice to get it," Allen said in June of the recognition. "Obviously growing up as a kid, you dream of stuff like that. I think the cool thing, too, is we have a lot of guys who are… It’s really just kind of a cohesive group where everyone kind of helps everyone. That’s why you saw so many guys get those recognitions on the team. With team success comes individual award. We just have to keep on winning, and more guys will keep getting awards.”

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) leaves the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Why This Matters

While this individual superlative is just that -- a superlative -- it's also further confirmation that Allen was, is, and will be a linchpin of Denver's vaunted defensive for years to come. He was given the nickname "baby JJ Watt" before arriving to the Mile High City, from his time with the Cardinals, and it certainly appears apt at this juncture.

Ironically enough, Allen, who turns 29 in August, is now something of a mentor himself to the younger talent along the Broncos' defensive line, including sophomore Sai'vion Jones and third-round rookie Tyler Onyedim, both of whom should help contribute to what may be a record-breaking effort this coming fall.

“He’s got the hard part kind of done," Allen said of Onyedim. "You could definitely tell he’s got the physical traits, and then he’s got a good attitude about it. So he is always trying to learn, always asking questions. He really takes the film seriously, which is pretty rare for a young player. He’s been great. It’s been awesome. [I’m] really excited just to keep working [with him]. It’s crazy to think it’s only his second week on the job. When the pads are on, it’s going to be fun.”

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!