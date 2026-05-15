Ranking Every Game on the Broncos Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

The Denver Broncos' 2026 schedule is out. And it's a doozy .

Going into Thursday's announcement, we knew every opponent on the Broncos' schedule, but we didn't know the order in which they'll be facing them. One look at it, and it's plain to see that this is a first-place schedule.

It just so happens that the drawing of that first-place schedule coincided with the conference/division rotation of the AFC West getting the AFC East and the NFC West. Of the eight teams in those two divisions, five of them made the playoffs last year.

It's a tough schedule, featuring five primetime games , and the beginning of Denver's slate of games is a veritable murderers' row of great defenses and quarterbacks. With the schedule officially released, I'm ranking every game from easiest to hardest.

17. at Arizona Cardinals | Week 7

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during rookie minicamp. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kyler Murray era in Arizona is over, and the Cardinals fired head coach Jonathan Gannon, replacing him with Mike LeFleuer, the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach, Matt LeFleur.

The Cardinals are starting over and it's going to be a long slog. The quarterback competition will be between veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett and rookie third-rounder Carson Beck, who led the Miami Hurricanes to the National Championship Game last season.

It's on the road, but this game has "blow out" written all over it for the Broncos.

16. Miami Dolphins | Week 13

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Like the Cardinals, the Dolphins are starting over. Miami held a fire sale this offseason and released multiple former star players, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins also hired a new head coach to replace Mike McDaniel in former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Shortly after hiring Hafley, the Dolphins signed Malik Willis to a lucrative three-year contract as Tua's successor.

Considering how much dead money the Dolphins are carrying this year, and all the new faces, it's going to be a tough row to hoe. This one's in Denver, which, again, has "blow out" written in bold.

15. Las Vegas Raiders | Week 11

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

We have a theme developing here. New head coach and quarterback(s). In Pete Carroll's shoes, the Raiders hired Klint Kubiak, a young offensive-minded guy to rebuild the the team.

Geno Smith is gone, and with the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders drafted Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, but that was after they signed veteran Kirk Cousins. Time will tell which quarterback Kubiak goes with early, but it's only a matter of time before Mendoza will be thrown to the AFC West wolves.

The Broncos should win this game handily at home.

14. at Las Vegas Raiders | Week 15

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Everything above applies here, too, except this one will be played in Sin City. Since Bo Nix arrived in Denver, the Broncos haven't lost at Allegiant Stadium, and I don't expect that to change in 2026.

13. at New York Jets | Week 14

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

After leaving the Raiders, Geno Smith returned to the team that drafted him. Second-year head coach Aaron Glenn now has a more proven quarterback, but Smith's best days are behind him.

The Jets took the Broncos all the way down to the wire in London last season, but the extenuating circumstances of that trip across the pond, and the fact that it was Denver's second consecutive "East Coast" road game, had a big part to play in it. The Broncos will handle the Jets with authority in 2026 at Metlife Stadium.

12. at Carolina Panthers | Week 9

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers made the playoffs last season as an 8-9 team. Bryce Young has pulled his career back from the "bust" brink, and the Panthers have some good things going for them.

Even on the road, though, the Broncos will handle Young and the Panthers.

11. at New England Patriots | Week 17

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball against Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

I know the Patriots beat the Nix-less Broncos in the AFC championship game and had one heck of a 2025 season, but they were blessed with an unbelievably easy schedule. They also lucked out big-time with the timing of Nix's injury.

This game will be tough, especially because it's at Foxboro, but this is a game where the Broncos make clear two things: 1. At full strength, they're the better team and 2. Nix is a better quarterback than Drake Maye.

With the chaotic offseason the Patriots have had with all the tabloid fodder surrounding head coach Mike Vrabel, they're cruising for a big step back in 2026.

10. Los Angeles Chargers | Week 18

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This game could decide the AFC West. Since Jim Harbaugh was hired, the Broncos haven't beaten the Chargers with Justin Herbert in the lineup, so we can expect this game to be a battle.

But it's in Denver, which gives the Broncos the advantage.

9: Kansas City Chiefs | Week 8

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prepares to pass in the first half against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos haven't lost to the Chiefs at home since 2022. Nix is 3-1 against the Chiefs, and would be 4-0 if it weren't for a mind-boggling blocked field goal at Arrowhead in 2024 as time expired.

The Chiefs will rebound in 2026 and prove that last season's six-win finish was an outlier. But you have to like the Broncos' chances against them at Mile High.

8. at Pittsburgh Steelers | Week 12

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mike McCarthy was hired to succeed Mike Tomlin, who stepped down after 19 years as Pittsburgh's head coach. It's a new era in the Steel City, and they don't know who their quarterback is going to be.

Odds are, it'll be Aaron Rodgers, who is contemplating whether to return for his age-43 season, and reunite with his old Packers head coach with whom he won a Super Bowl back in 2010. The Steelers have some defensive pieces to keep you up at night, but I like the Broncos chances of winning this "Black Friday" throwdown on Amazon Prime.

7. at Kansas City Chiefs | Week 1

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Broncos open on the road at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football. It'll be Mahomes's first game back since tearing his ACL and LCL in Week 15 last season.

Any game at Arrowhead is going to be a rockfight, but at the peak of the Chiefs' run as a perennial Super Bowl contender, a rookie Nix had them dead to rights in their own house. It took the most unlikely of plays for the Chiefs to survive that one.

Make no mistake, this game is going to be a throwdown, but I like Denver's chances of opening the season 1-0. The Broncos have the best Week 1 record in the NFL, dating back to 1960, with a 41-23-1 all-time record in the season opener.

The Broncos are looking forward to this game . There's no guarantee they win this, but it's a positive omen.

6. at Los Angeles Chargers | Week 5

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws for a first down in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Broncos haven't won at SoFi Stadium in a minute. They came close last season, but lost a heartbreaker in the closing seconds, 23-20.

These two division rivals know each other well. It's a game that could go either way, but considering how tough the Broncos' first four games are, they can't afford to lose this one.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars | Week 2

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) meet after the game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars handled the Broncos last season in Denver. However, it ended an 11-game winning streak the Broncos had been on, and the pressure of sustaining that run played a part in how they gave up the ghost.

This one will be early in the season and at Mile High again. Don't expect the Broncos to look so tired as they did in Week 16 last year.

4. Buffalo Bills | Week 16

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen steps back before throwing his pass during second half action at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills will be looking to avenge their playoff loss to the Broncos this past January in a Christmas Day throwdown on Netflix. Buffalo fired head coach Sean McDermott after that loss in Denver, replacing him with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Josh Allen levels the playing field for the first-time head coach, but the Broncos proved at home last year how well they match up with the Bills. For Denver to win this one, though, it will have to turn in a more consistent defensive performance. The five takeaways were a godsend in the playoffs, but Allen hit a stretch where he marched up and down the field at will.

3. at San Francisco 49ers | Week 4

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This is going to be a tough game in the 49ers' house. It's early enough in the season that San Francisco will likley be healthy.

I like how the Broncos match up defensively against Kyle Shanahan's offense. Stopping the run and getting after Brock Purdy will be key to winning this one on the road.

2. Los Angeles Rams | Week 3

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Broncos will cross swords with the Rams on Sunday Night Football. The last time the Broncos played the Rams, it was an embarrassing Christmas Day loss that precipitated the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then for both teams. Both the Broncos and the Rams came inches away from advancing to the Super Bowl last season, so expect this game to be a throwdown. At least it's in Denver.

1. Seattle Seahawks | Week 6

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The 'Super Bowl That Should Have Been.' The Broncos get the chance to measure up with the defending World Champions at Mile High.

We'll never know what could have been if Nix hadn't gotten hurt when he did in January. But this game will be one heck of an acid test in showcasing whether the 2026 Broncos are truly a force to be reckoned with and a bona fide Super Bowl contender.

Nobody expected the Broncos to beat the then-reigning World Champion Philadelphia Eagles last year in their house, but they did. Last year, the Broncos proved themselves to be a team that rose to the occasion against the elite teams on their schedule. Let's hope that trend continues in 2026.

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