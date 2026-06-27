Denver Broncos Roster Breakdown: Center—The Depth Question

A year ago, the Denver Broncos had some questions about the future of their center position. However, during the bye, the Broncos answered those questions by extending one their starter.

Even with that extension, the Broncos still have some questions about the position's future, partly due to the structure of the deal they granted and the position's depth.

Our last installment in this positional series was at offensive guard, where the Broncos are very strong and deep . As we continue breaking down each position on the Broncos' roster ahead of training camp, let's examine where things stand at center.

Starter

Luke Wattenberg

Wattenberg is the starter and will remain so after the big extension Denver gave him in November 2025. Before the extension, his play was solid, but afterward, he looked like a top 10 center in the NFL — then he suffered a shoulder injury .

Wattenberg's long-term place with the Broncos will depend entirely on his play, as his four-year, $48 million deal is structured so that Denver can get out of it after the 2027 season. It's essentially a two-year deal for about $25 million.

If Wattenberg isn’t cutting it or can't stay healthy, the Broncos could move on and save themselves $23 million. He's missed six games to injury since becoming the starter in 2024, so the Broncos' depth could be tested with Wattenberg as the guy.

Backup

Denver Broncos center Alex Forsyth (54) during the game Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Alex Forsyth

The backup spot is held by Forsyth, a solid run blocker who struggles in pass protection. He has seen the field some over the last two years. When Forsyth stepped in for Wattenberg late last season, he looked much the same as he did in the same role in 2024.

There are still questions about Forsyth, not only with his play but also with the fact that he is entering the final year of his rookie deal as a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. Denver could be looking for a new backup center after this season, as he could decide he wants a chance to start elsewhere and walk in free agency, especially with six career starts on his resume.

Wattenberg will be the starter for 2026 and 2027, so long as he avoids the injury bug. He hasn't been able to stay on the field since taking over for Lloyd Cushenberry III as the starter in 2024, so if the best predictor of future outcomes is past outcomes, the Broncos had better be prepared for Forsyth to see the field at some point in 2026.

The Others

Washington Commanders guard Michael Deiter (60) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gavin Ortega and Michael Deiter

Oretega is an undrafted rookie the Broncos brought in, and he has a chance to compete for a practice squad spot. The Broncos brought Deiter in last year after injuries to Wattenberg and Forsyth.

There isn’t a spot for either of these players on the 53-man roster, barring preseason injuries, and it can be tough to keep two centers on the practice squad, even if the players have guard versatility.

The Takeaway

While the Broncos have the starting job locked up with Wattenberg for the next two years, their depth is still questionable. Forsyth hasn’t shown the development you want to see, and will be a free agent after this season.

Denver could find itself looking for a center in the 2027 NFL draft to develop in case Wattenberg’s play drops off, or if he isn't able to sustain the high level of play he displayed after getting his extension late last year.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!