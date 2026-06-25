Denver Broncos Roster Breakdown: Offensive Guards—No Weak Links

Not only do the Denver Broncos have one of the best guards in the NFL, but their other starter is also very solid and capable. The Broncos also have good depth at the position, especially based on their offensive line philosophy.

As we continue breaking down the Broncos' position groups ahead of training camp, let's dig into the situation at guard.

Starters

Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) blocks Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison (96). | Derek Regensburger/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Quinn Meinerz and Ben Powers

As a back-to-back first-team All-Pro, Meinerz is easily one of the best guards in the NFL. He has been a stalwart at right guard for Denver for multiple years, but he has a history of starting each season slowly.

Last year, Meinerz had a weird illness that impacted his performance early on, though his play didn’t suffer too much from it. He bounced back to deliver a Pro Bowl campaign.

Their other starting guard is likely to be Powers, who is one of the better pulling guards in the NFL. When he started last year, before he got hurt in Week 5, the Broncos averaged about 30 more rushing yards per game than they later did without him.

When Powers was sidelined, the Broncos lost a key component to their ground game because their pulling-guard capabilities dropped. So, hopefully, he can stay healthy and keep this run game intact.

Backups

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) attempts a pass as offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (63) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) defend against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51). | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Alex Palczewski and Kage Casey

The Broncos built their offensive line with their depth ‘guards’ being more dedicated to the left and right side, respectively, while also able to play tackle in a pinch. It doesn't always work out that way, though, because the injury bug can wreck any team's plan.

Palczewski actually started at right tackle in 2024 in relief of Mike McGlinchey and was the Broncos' third option to start at left guard last year, starting multiple games in place of Powers after Matt Peart was also lost to injury.

However, Palczewski was, analytically, one of the worst guards in the NFL in 2025. Not every player can thrive in flipping sides, so that may have been the issue. The Broncos still valued him, though, as evidenced by the two-year extension he got back in March.

Denver seemed to think so when it drafted Casey, a left tackle in college who is poised to be a guard in the NFL . Casey is poised to replace Powers in 2027, with Palczewski remaining a depth option who could end up starting at right tackle as McGlinchey ages.

The Others

Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) and guard Nick Gargiulo (66) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nick Gargiulo and Calvin Throckmorton

During the 2025 preseason, Gargiulo looked quite good and seemed set to replace Powers, but an ACL injury ended his season and derailed that. Gargiulo will have to show up better than ever this summer, which could be hard to do as he has had to focus on injury rehab for most of the past year.

Throckmorton has been a Payton depth piece for a few years, but it has been a disaster whenever he has seen the field. It will be interesting to see what Denver has in Gavin Ortega, an undrafted rookie out of Weber State, this summer, but he faces a long and unlikely road to the roster.

The Takeaway

Denver is poised to have a deep, well-built guard group this year that could provide long-term stability. The Broncos have Meinerz locked up on a multi-year deal, so they only have to figure out left guard in 2027, since Powers’ contract voids at the end of the season.

The Broncos made sure they have options, but hopefully, Powers and Meinerz can stay healthy so those replacement options can focus on development this year.

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