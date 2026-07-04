Denver Broncos Roster Breakdown: Nose Tackle—A Dominant Duo

The Denver Broncos have the best depth at nose tackle in the NFL, even though they go smaller than average at the position.

In 2025, the Broncos got about 1,000 snaps out of their two nose tackles, with a nearly even 50/50 split, which speaks to how much they trust those two players and their rotation. However, it's an expensive position group, and the Broncos could be looking for a cheaper option.

With that said, as we march toward training camp, let’s dig into the Broncos' nose tackles.

Starter

Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) looks on in the second half against the New England Patriots. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

D.J. Jones

The Broncos made sure to retain Jones during the 2025 free-agent period with a three-year, $39 million contract . He counts for $14.5 million against the cap this year and $14.6 million against the cap in 2027.

Given how Jones's contract is structured, Denver could look to get cheaper after this season by cutting him and freeing up $9.8 million in salary cap space.

Jones is a good-quality run defender and a decent enough pass rusher when he gets on the field, able to push the pocket and cut down escape lanes for the quarterback. As a run defender, he has struggled to stall double teams.

Over the past few years, some opponents have done well to force Jones into double teams, creating a lot of success on the ground.

Backup

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malcolm Roach

Behind Jones, the Broncos have Roach, whom they signed to a three-year, $29.25 million extension last fall. Over the three years of his extension, starting in 2026, he carries a cap hit of $3.1 million, $4.7 million in 2027, and $6.4 million in 2028 , per Spotrac. His contract also includes numerous bonuses and escalators that could change the cap hits if he meets them.

Roach is a solid all-around player, which is why he works so well when rotating with Jones. There isn’t a significant drop-off at all when Roach takes the field in relief of the starter.

That is what makes this duo one of the best at the position in the NFL. When Denver is in obvious run situations, the nose tackle tandem does a good job of being a wall in the middle and forcing teams outside.

The Others

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) pitches the ball as he is hit by Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Kristian Williams (5). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jordan Miller and Kristian Williams

Like Jones and Roach, Miller and Williams can also play multiple alignments. Denver has been working with Miller for a couple of years, while Williams is only entering his second season.

If Denver can get one of them developed, they could factor into the potential decision to cut Jones to save on the position, but that has yet to be seen from either Miller or Williams.

The Takeaway

Jones and Roach are a good duo for the Broncos who can align next to each other in certain situations or rotate without much drop-off. That is something teams dream of, as they don’t want their units to take a step back when the starter comes off the field, especially at positions that are so heavily rotated, like the defensive line.

However, it's worth noting that Vance Joseph included Roach as a potential candidate to replace John Franklin-Myers at the defensive end spot. If that happens, it's unclear what Denver's plan would be for Jones's primary backup.

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