Super Bowl-Winning QB Admits He's 'Big Fan' of Broncos' Bo Nix

Former New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Drew Bledsoe, a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XXXVI champion, has emerged as one of the loudest endorsers of Denver Broncos franchise signal-caller Bo Nix.

Appearing on a recent episode of Good Morning Football, Bledsoe didn't hold back his admiration for Nix, even while poking fun at his own college rivalries.

"First of all, I have to admit that it's kind of hard for me to cheer for an Oregon Duck," Bledsoe joked, referencing his Washington State Cougars days when the Ducks often vanquished his teams. "They kind of had my number in college ... but I'm a big Bo Nix fan, and watching what he's done as quickly as he's done it ..."

Bledsoe went on to highlight the accelerated development of Nix, who in his second NFL season delivered a historic campaign for the Broncos before a season-ending fractured ankle, leading the club to its first playoff victory since 2015. The year prior, he became the first quarterback in league history to post 10-plus wins and 30-plus total touchdowns as a rookie.

The 54-year-old then zeroed in on what he believes is a critical factor in Nix's rapid rise, something he knows from experience: the coaching environment orchestrated by Broncos head man Sean Payton, whom he dubbed his "favorite playcaller" from their time together in Dallas.

"... and then, look, as a quarterback, your play caller can be your best friend, and if you got a great one, man, it makes life easy," Bledsoe explained.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Positive Signal for No. 10

Bledsoe's praise is (albeit intangibly) a nice boost for Nix, who's considered ahead of schedule in his recovery from ankle surgery and recently welcomed his first child, daughter Riley. He's locked in as the Broncos' field general for 2026, fully expected to participate when Denver hits the field later this spring.

And after the blockbuster acquisition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the arrow is pointing even higher for his third professional campaign.

“I wasn’t with him when he found out, but he was pretty excited when I walked down to the training room," Broncos general manager George Paton said at the NFL owners meetings in March. "He was excited. He obviously went to dinner with all of us. I think Bo thinks he is a quasi GM sometimes (Laughs) Sometimes he is right, and sometimes he is wrong, but I think he’s right on this guy. This guy is pretty special.”

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