Garett Bolles Shares Strong First Take on Jaylen Waddle’s Broncos Fit

Trading for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle might have cost the Denver Broncos some premium draft capital, but the organization is entirely convinced of the 27-year-old’s talent and character. One of the strengths of the Broncos' locker room is how everyone buys into the brotherhood culture.

Upon arriving in the Mile High City, Waddle wasted little time trying to connect with his new teammates. Broncos All-Pro left tackle Garett Bolles recently told KOARadio that Waddle "immediately" reached out to build personal bonds, which bodes extremely well.

"Jaylen Waddle is a stud, man. I got to call him, he called me immediately—wanted to talk to my little man, Kingston. Wanted to talk to my family. Wanted to know about me," Bolles told KOA . "Obviously, he was going for dinner with Bo [Nix] and some of the guys that were in town. I wish I was here to go with them, but I was out training... He knew about me, and those are the type of guys that we want on our team. You know, he's going to be a leader."

Waddle's Fit With Courtland Sutton

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have explained publicly how Waddle checked all their essential boxes, but how he fits in with the players around him will be key, and something to watch moving forward.

Bolles doesn't sound concerned about Waddle's fit with the Broncos' wide receiver room, especially not with a selfless veteran like Courtland Sutton leading the way.

"Obviously, he fits in well with Courtland," Bolles said of Waddle. "I mean, Courtland's just one of those good dudes that you just love and want to cheer for. He's family to me... We're such a family, and everyone hangs out. Everyone wants to play cards, everyone wants to go golfing."

Egos won't play a part in what the Broncos are trying to achieve, as evidenced by Waddle pushing back against the notion that he's the team's new No. 1 receiver.

“I don’t think there are No. 1s, everyone is here to make plays and try to win," Waddle said after being traded to Denver . That’s ultimately the goal for the team and for the organization."

All About Acquiring the Right Players

Drafting players with the right talent, character, and background has been fundamental to serving the team-first ethos Payton has cultivated since arriving in 2023. Alabama players regularly contribute to growing the professional ranks each year, as Crimson Tide alumni often transition to the NFL quickly.

"I been in the weight room!" -- Jaylen Waddle pic.twitter.com/Bg7utlxwJb — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) April 16, 2026

Tapping into such a powerful, winning source has already given the Broncos an All-Pro in cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Bolles believes Waddle will bring the same kind of qualities to the mix in Denver.

"Having Jaylen here, and having that smile, obviously him and Pat Surtain are super close, being there with Alabama," Bolles told KOA. "But those Alabama kids, man, I mean, they're just smart. And they know how to win, and especially [the] Jaylen Waddle, Pat Surtain era... So having those type of guys here that are just class act people, that have a mentality of winning and mentality of being the best."

The Takeaway

Trading for Waddle may have cost the Broncos a lot, but getting a proven veteran player never comes cheap, especially one with such explosive, game-changing upside. Capitalizing on the Super Bowl window the Broncos have kicked wide open was always going to require pushing the envelope to acquire missing pieces, like Waddle.

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