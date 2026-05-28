Broncos 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs

Denver Broncos OTAs kick off on June 2, and with the roster-building portion of the offseason in the books, we have a better understanding of how things are shaping up. What better time to render an early 53-man roster projection with OTAs just a few days away ?

We've already projected the Broncos' initial OTA depth charts , so it's time to predict the 53-man roster.

Quarterback: 2

Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham

Analysis: Based on how the roster math shakes out elsewhere, Sam Ehlinger doesn't make the 53-man roster and is waived, with the hope of sneaking him onto the practice squad. There's a chance he makes the 53-man roster, but the Broncos are so deep elsewhere, they have to go skinny at quarterback.

Remember, the Broncos did not carry Ehlinger on the 53-man roster out of camp last season . And this year's roster is even deeper. Ehlinger rebuffed outside offers to re-sign with the practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster.

Running Back & Fullback: 5

J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Jonah Coleman Adam Prentice (FB) Jaleel McLaughlin

Analysis: The top three are set in stone, barring injury. The running back battle this summer, beginning in OTAs, is for the fifth and final spot on the 53, counting the fullback.

Tyler Badie could end up edging out McLaughlin, but because Coleman is a competent third-down back and can pass protect, the Broncos err on the side of McLaughlin's more well-rounded skill set as a ball-carrier.

Cody Schrader is a threat here, too. As you can see, I lumped the fullback in with the running backs. Prentice is a lock.

Wide Receiver: 5

Courtland Sutton Jaylen Waddle Troy Franklin Marvin Mims Jr. Pat Bryant

Analysis: The Broncos carried five receivers out of camp last year, but that was before Lil'Jordan Humphrey returned and with Trent Sherfield Sr. in the fold. This time around, Sherfield is long gone, and Humphrey doesn't make the cut, but the Broncos hope to keep him around on the practice squad.

Tight End: 5

Denver Broncos rookie tight end Caleb Lohner catches a pass at rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9, at Broncos Park, Powered by CommonSpirit. | Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Evan Engram Adam Trautman Justin Joly Nate Adkins Caleb Lohner

Analysis: I'm buying the Lohner hype , for now. The Broncos go long at tight end because they value Adkins's blocking, while Joly and Lohner would be unlikely to survive the waiver wire.

Dallen Bentley, a 2026 seventh-rounder, gets waived, but is re-signed to the practice squad. The Broncos part ways with Lucas Krull.

Offensive Line: 9

Garett Bolles Ben Powers Luke Wattenberg Quinn Meinerz Mike McGlinchey Kage Casey Alex Forsyth Frank Crum Alex Palczewski

Analysis: The Broncos roll with nine offensive linemen out of camp, featuring the new face of Casey, the fourth-round pick. I'm on the fence about Nick Gargiulo, who made a great case for the roster last summer before suffering an ACL injury.

These numbers could shift, based on how Gargiuolo returns from his knee injury.

Defensive Line: 6

Zach Allen D.J. Jones Malcolm Roach Tyler Onyedim Eyioma Uwazurike Sai’vion Jones

Analysis: The Broncos went with seven defensive linemen out of camp last year, but even with John Franklin-Myers gone, they can't afford that many this time around. On the outside looking in are Matt Henningsen and Jordan Jackson, one of whom is re-signed to the practice squad.

Outside Linebacker: 5

Nik Bonitto Jonathon Cooper Dondrea Tillman Que Robinson Drew Sanders

Analysis: The big caveat here is whether Sanders can stay healthy. If he does, the Broncos keep five rush linebackers to see how their 2023 third-round pick can close out his rookie contract after dealing with some major injuries.

Inside Linebacker: 4

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football as Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) defends. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Alex Singleton Justin Strnad Jonah Elliss Red Murdock

Analysis: Taurean York, the undrafted rookie, doesn't make the cut, but he's re-signed to the practice squad, along with Karene Reid and Jordan Turner.

Cornerback: 5

Patrick Surtain II Riley Moss Ja’Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron Kris Abrams Draine

Analysis: Brent Austin, undrafted out of Cal, has a good shot at cracking the 53-man roster , but he would have to be so good that the Broncos are willing to go short elsewhere. For now, I'll believe it when I see it, while remaining very open to the possibility.

Safety: 4

Talanoa Hufanga Brandon Jones Devon Key Tycen Anderson

Analysis: 2026 seventh-rounder Miles Scott doesn't quite make the cut, but he's re-signed to the 53-man roster. Skinner's special teams contributions could end up saving him, but the Anderson signing was foreboding for the former sixth-rounder's outlook.

If Skinner plays well this summer, he could beat out Anderson, but I'm following the money for now.

Specialists: 3

Wil Lutz | K Jeremy Crawshaw | P Mitchell Fraboni | LS

Analysis: The Broncos brought in Luke Basso, and undrafted rookie out of Oregon, to compete with Fraboni, and he could win the job. For now, I'm erring on the comfortability Denver has in Fraboni's reliability.

The Wildcards

Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There's a chance the Broncos could do somethilng different at running back, keeping only Dobbins, Harvey, and Coleman, along with the fullback, Prentice. That would expose McLaughlin to the waiver wire, but the Broncos might be willing to take the chance because of the roster math elsewhere.

Because of his blocking reliability on the boundary, there's a chance that Denver opts to hang onto Humphrey and carry six wideouts. That would necessitate a lesser number at another position, though, so for now, he's a practice squad target.

At tight end, Lohner still has a long way to go to prove he deserves a roster spot. His placement on this 53-man prediction is pure projection, based on how the early returns this offseason. Adkins could be the fourth and final tight end the Broncos carry out of camp.

On the offensive line, if Gargiulo shines, I could see the Broncos carrying 10 to kick off the season, which would mean that they'd have to go light elsewhere, like tight end or outside linebacker. And if Sanders doesn't impress this summer, the Broncos will be fine rolling with four rush linebackers, especially knowing that Elliss can step back to the edge at the drop of a hat.

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