How Davis Webb's Promotion Has Changed Things With Bo Nix

Change can be scary. It can also lead to growth.

Things are changing for Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix this season. Time will tell whether it leads to some major growth on the field, though it very well could.

On the heels of two prolific years with Davis Webb as Nix's quarterbacks coach, with him in every meeting, on the sideline in every practice and game, the third-year veteran has a new position coach : Logan Kilgore.

Kilgore was promoted to quarterbacks coach after Webb was named Broncos offensive coordinator . In a shocking move, Sean Payton also gave Webb the primary play-calling duties moving forward.

To paraphrase Payton, Nix will no longer have Webb, his “warm and fuzzy,” at all times. However, Webb will still be in most of those same meetings, even though the relationship dynamic changes somewhat for Nix.

Nix and Webb have a deep friendship and excellent chemistry. That isn’t going to change.

As offensive coordinator, though, Webb will be splitting his time among all the position meeting rooms. Kilgore, meanwhile, will be in every quarterback setting with Nix and company moving forward, taking over Webb’s previous duties.

“I think the relationship is very strong. I picked him up when we drafted him,” Webb said of Nix on Thursday. “I'll still be with him every day and be in the quarterback room, but my favorite part of this new role has been getting into the other position meetings.”

New OC Title Equals New Responsibilities

Webb has relished the opportunity to spend time with the different offensive position groups.

“Going into Austin King's tight end room,” Webb said.. “Lou Ayeni's running back meetings—those are intense and fun. Going into Zach Strief's and Chris Morgan’s offensive line room. Going into Ronald Curry's receiver room. It's been fun hearing how everybody teaches. We're all speaking the same language and on the same page as a staff.”

Let not your heart be troubled, though; the Webb and Nix bond will remain strong and stand as lynchpin to whatever magic they can conjure together with the Broncos’ offense.

“Bo and I's relationship will still be great. It'll be a little different,” Webb said. “Sean said it best—I won't be as warm and fuzzy as I used to be. But he already gets that in our quarterback meetings.”

Year-3 Leap

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks on in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round game. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

With the addition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Webb sees big things on the horizon for Nix. Webb could help but draw parallels to his time as Josh Allen’s backup when the Buffalo Bills traded for Stefon Diggs ahead of the 2020 season.

Diggs’s arrival happened right as Allen was hitting his third year, and it helped launch the young quarterback into the NFL stratosphere. Webb sees Waddle having a similar impact on Nix’s year-three rise, even though the Broncos still have a long way to go to realize that potential.

“He’s good. He’s a really good player. And there’s some similarities,” Webb said . “When I was with Josh Allen going into Year 3—similar to Bo going into Year 3—and we traded for Stefon Diggs. And that was a good year. That was a good two-year run in 2020 and 2021, when I was together with them."

The Broncos hope it shakes out that way for Nix, Waddle, and the offense in 2026. So far, the early returns are pointing in that direction.

The Takeaway

The new quarterback-receiver dynamic could really take flight when Nix returns to the field, fully cleared to play after undergoing two surgical procedures on his right ankle, the result of a fracture that he suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs vs. the Bills.

The Broncos are done with voluntary OTAs. They’ll hold mandatory minicamp next, and there’s a good chance it’ll mark Nix’s return to the practice field.

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