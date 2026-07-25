Impressive New Stat Illustrates Bo Nix Thrives When the Odds Are Against Him

Bo Nix is a gamer.

Two years into his NFL career, the Denver Broncos' young franchise quarterback has proven that he's at his best when the chips are down. I'm not just talking about end-of-game sequences, either.

In third-and-long situations, Nix has proven to be one of the most effective NFL quarterbacks at finding a way to either move the chains or score touchdowns.

This was illustrated by NFL Researcher on X, whose rankings had Nix at No. 2 for the most first-down or touchdown conversions in third-and-long situations last year. Third-and-long is defined as seven-plus yards to convert.

Nix had 27 such conversions, tied for the second-most with Jordan Love and Jared Goff. Only Drake Maye had more, with 29.

Most 1st downs or TD on 3rd & long (7+ yds to go) in 2025…



1. Drake Maye - 29

2. Jordan Love - 27

2. Jared Goff - 27

2. Bo Nix - 27

5. Jalen Hurts - 24

5. Trevor Lawrence - 24

7. Caleb Williams - 23

8. Baker Mayfield - 21

9. Justin Herbert - 20

9. C.J. Stroud - 20

9. Brock… — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) July 24, 2026

Broncos Need Better First and Second-Down Efficiency

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates the touchdown of running back RJ Harvey (12) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It's great that Nix has been able to so consistently bail the Broncos out of unfavorable third-and-long situations, but it also highlights the offense's need for better first- and second-down efficiency. A big part of that is the run game, which the Broncos invested in this offseason by re-signing running back J.K. Dobbins and drafting Jonah Coleman.

Dobbins was a very efficient rusher when he was healthy last year, but the Broncos lost him to a foot injury suffered in Week 10. From there, it was the RJ Harvey show, and that's where the run game took a dive from a down-to-down perspective.

That's not shade on Harvey; he was a rookie last year, after all. He didn't expect to carry the load as the Broncos' RB1, and every first-year player hits the rookie wall, usually in December.

The hope is that Dobbins will stay healthy this season. But if he doesn't, the Broncos have some bona fide insurance in the form of Coleman, who is a very reliable rusher between the tackles.

Play-Calling

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 04: Denver Head Coach, Sean Payton and Bo Nix 10 of the Denver Broncos, discuss a play during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on January 04, 2026. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Nix facing so many third-and-long situations can also be laid at the feet of the Broncos' primary play-caller, Sean Payton. However, Payton relinquished the play-calling duties after last season, handing them to new offensive coordinator Davis Webb .

It will be interesting to see how Webb reshapes the Broncos' offense as the coordinator and play-caller. It'll still be Payton's playbook, but Webb will have license to be creative within that structure.

The Broncos have some other new weapons to help Nix and Webb along on first and second down. Jaylen Waddle gives the Broncos' receiving corps a massive upgrade.

The Broncos have been maddeningly mediocre running the screen game the past two years, but part of that could have been due to the personnel. Waddle is the type of twitched-up wideout who can take a screen or a slant to the house with how explosive he is.

Nix's Stock On the Rise

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite producing like one of the NFL's top quarterbacks over the past two years, Nix has been snubbed in the accolades department. He has no Pro Bowl or All-Pro selections on his resume yet, though he could have participated in the Pro Bowl after his rookie year as an alternate, but he turned it down to undergo an offseason procedure.

Nix doesn't get the love from the national press, that's for sure. But his peers clearly respect him, as evidenced by his back-to-back appearances on NFL Network's top 100 players list.

Nix cracked the top 100 after his rookie year, and he just climbed five spots to No. 59 entering his third season. Statistics such as the one NFL Researcher posted on X illustrate how impactful Nix truly is.

He's a young quarterback, let's not forget — still working out the kinks. And yet, he has the most fourth-quarter comebacks among all quarterbacks since he entered the league; he's the second-fewest-sacked signal-caller over that span, and he's the first player in NFL history to pass for 7,500-plus yards, throw 50-plus touchdowns, and win 20-plus games over his first two seasons.

It's crazy to think, but Nix is just getting started. The future is bright for the Broncos. And this latest statistical revelation showcases once again that Nix is among the NFL's most effective quarterbacks in the clutch and in critical in-game situations.

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