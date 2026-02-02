The Denver Broncos have made it official, announcing Davis Webb as the new offensive coordinator . With Webb moving to OC, the Broncos also promoted offensive quality control coach Logan Kilgore to quarterbacks coach.

Kilgore will be handling the day-to-day aspects of coaching Bo Nix and the Broncos' quarterbacks. What do we know about Kilgore?

Let's dive in.

Quarterback Career

Kilgore, 35, is a former quarterback hailing from Rocklin, California. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback was a small-school standout at Bakersfield College, earning Northern Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2009. He then transferred to Middle Tennessee in 2010, where he would finish his collegiate playing career.

Kilgore went undrafted in 2014, but he signed with Sean Payton's New Orleans Saints as a college free agent. Kilgore competed through training camp and the preseason, but was waived in the final roster cut-downs.

From there, Kilgore took his talents north of the 49th parallel, playing for three CFL teams until 2019. While he was still trying to make it as a quarterback, he also entered the coaching ranks. In 2018, he took a year off from playing and returned to Bakersfield College as the quarterbacks coach & passing game coordinator.

In 2019, Kilgore signed with the Edmonton Eskimos, where he saw some playing time during the regular season as a backup in relief of the starter. After spending 2020 out of football as a player or coach, he popped up at Arkansas State as an offensive analyst in 2021. His playing career was officially in the rearview.

Coaching Path

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive quality control coach Logan Kilgore before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In 2022, Kilgore tried his hand at coaching at the prep level in Louisiana at Isidore Newman High School in 2022, where Arch Manning — Peyton Manning's nephew — played his senior year before moving on to college. Kilgore was Manning's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

As a senior, Arch would go on to break his uncle Eli Manning's Isidore Newman record of 7,268 career passing yards and Peyton's career passing touchdown record of 93. Arch finished with 115 passing touchdowns and was a five-star recruit, committing to the Texas Longhorns.

Joining the Broncos

The next year, Kilgore accepted the tight ends coach job at Arkansas State. However, when Sean Payton took the head-coaching job in Denver in 2023, he offered Kilgore an offensive quality control position, which Kilgore accepted instead of the Arkansas State job.

Kilgore has held that quality control job for the past three seasons with the Broncos. He now has seven years of coaching experience across all three levels of football.

Payton had Kilgore work with the Broncos' tight ends and special teams returners, on top of his various duties as a quality control coach. Now, Kilgore steps into a much bigger role that will come with some potential (and likely) career-altering scrutiny working with Nix.

The Nix Responsibility

Last season, Nix passed for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions. He led the Broncos to 14 wins, showcasing a reliable penchant for making plays in the clutch and willing the team to one comeback victory after another. The Broncos won the division, the No. 1 seed, and a playoff game before Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Webb did a phenomenal job with Nix through the young quarterback's first two seasons. He'll still be involved, but Kilgore steps into the room as the official position coach.

Webb was a former quarterback, and so is Kilgore, so aside from their coaching training and knowledge, they can speak the lingo and relate to Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and any other quarterbacks in the room moving forward.

Payton could have hired a more proven coach from outside the building to take over the quarterbacks room. But he's putting his trust into Kilgore, who now has an enormous opportunity and responsibility to help Nix continue his trajectory as the Broncos' franchise quarterback.

