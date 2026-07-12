Sean Payton Has Clear Vision on How Broncos Will Use Jaylen Waddle

The Denver Broncos made a massive statement to upgrade their wide receiver room earlier this offseason when they decided to bring in star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, ultimately trading a bundle of draft capital in exchange to offer a spark to their offense and Bo Nix's arsenal.

The move instantly gives Denver a new look in their passing game. Waddle pairs next to Courtland Sutton as a one-two punch at the position that's instantly one of the best the league has to offer, and brings another layer of dynamic playmaking to Sean Payton's unit that was already ranked in the top half of the NFL for scoring in 2025.

Sean Payton's 'Crystal-Clear Vision' on How to Use Jaylen Waddle

As to how the Broncos plan to use Waddle? It seems to be something Payton has already determined leading up to training camp.

In fact, that vision was made clear before even pulling the trigger on the move to initially land him, which becomes much easier when it's a player as versatile as Waddle can be.

“Absolutely," Payton said on if the Broncos had a role in mind for Waddle when trading for him. "You could start slot to outside, or go outside to slot, just pick. There’s a crystal-clear vision prior to the trade as to, ‘All right, this is what we see, this is where he plays and these are the things that we feel like he’s exceptional at.’ Then, ‘Let’s apply them into what we’re doing."

"I think we have a pretty good idea of where [to play him]. Then it’s just the nuances with the routes, what we’re calling things, the correct depths, that type of thing.”

According to numbers from PFF, the Dolphins had lined up Waddle as their outside receiver on over 73% of the snaps he was on the field as opposed to the 25% he was in the slot.

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after making a catch for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So Waddle has more than enough versatility to fill in at either spot on the offensive side and be an effective asset in the passing game. That's part of why Denver gave up such a premium to get him on the roster in the first place.

For the Broncos, though, Payton feels as if his new star receiver is best off starting on the outside, then working his way in as time goes on.

“Outside. That’s where his home will be initially, and there may be some packages where we have some flex, but he’s doing too well outside," Payton said.

Between Waddle, Sutton, and all of the depth that the Broncos have behind those two top pieces with guys like Marvin Mims and Pat Bryant, Payton is feeling pretty bullish on his group of pass-catchers this year.

They've got a new No. 1 to lean on with elite speed and route-running ability, and for those that have been in the building, they have one more year under Payton's wing to develop and fully understand this offensive system.

Now, as training camp approaches for the Broncos later this month, the goal becomes how to dig up each of their respective strengths and put them in the best position to succeed, both individually and for Denver's overarching offensive goals.

"There’s depth at that room. There are things that the guys do very well," Payton said of the Broncos' wide receivers. "Our job is to find those strengths and put them in those positions. He [WR Jaylen Waddle] has been a great addition, and we’re just getting started."

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