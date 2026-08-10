Potential Impact of Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins' Soft-Tissue Injury

Denver Broncos starting running back J.K. Dobbins exited Monday's training camp practice with an apparent injury and did not return.

After practice, head coach Sean Payton confirmed Dobbins is dealing with a soft-tissue issue and expects him to be OK going forward.

“Yeah, soft tissue, I think he’s gonna be fine. We’re just being smart with it," Payton told reporters.

This has always been the rap on Dobbins, who signed a two-year extension with the organization earlier this year. He's a fantastic back when on the field (as evidenced by his 2025 production). The problem is, he's rarely on the field for long (as evidenced by his 2025 season-ending foot malady).

The narrative reached such a critical juncture that last month Dobbins made a "pinky promise" to be available for all 17 regular-season games this year — something he's yet to accomplish since entering the NFL in 2020.

"I've had three major injuries, all on my left leg—the knee, the Achilles, and the foot," Dobbins said. "That's three. It's over. Whoever's got the voodoo doll for my left leg is done with it now."

Dobbins is the latest Bronco to suffer a soft-tissue injury through roughly two weeks of camp; it's also claimed wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Marvin Mims, among others.

“Gotta get a handle on some of the soft tissues. We’ve had either strains, hamstrings, or groins. [We'll] continue to fight through that,” Payton said.

Aug 3, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during training camp at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next Man Up?

Similar to Waddle, even if the injury is minor in nature, it's possible (if not probable) that Dobbins is held out or at least limited in the run-up to Friday's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

That being the case, the Broncos will likely put a bit more on the plate of fourth-round rookie RB Jonah Coleman, who's presumably the next man up on the depth chart with RJ Harvey largely functioning as a pass-catcher in camp.

An extended look at Coleman wouldn't be the worst thing considering he's been among the summer's standouts, and could be the future of the position when Dobbins no longer calls Denver home.

"I think the young runner, you don’t feel a rookie with Jonah," Payton said on Aug. 5. "He’s playing. It’s been harder with some of the linemen because we haven’t been in pads in fairness to them. Then a couple of these young linebackers, we’re getting to see them move around, make the calls. There’s a lot to that position, a lot of it is key and diagnose. That’s been good.”

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!