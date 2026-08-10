Broncos Camp Day 9: More Injured Starters | Takeaways | Winners and Losers

The Denver Broncos were back at it on Monday for Day 9 of training camp.

The Broncos took Sunday off again, which will be a common thread of what remains of camp and the preseason. After the high volume of soft-tissue injuries that have beset the Broncos since they donned the pads a week ago, taking Sundays off in August, as a rule, is wise.

Head coach Sean Payton was back at practice after missing most of Friday and all of Saturday's session as he traveled to Canton, OH, to serve as Drew Brees's presenter to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

I wish I could report that the Broncos had a day without an injury, but alas, that's not how Monday played out. That's where we'll start.

J.K. Dobbins Suffers Injury

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' No. 1 running back left practice accompanied by trainers on Monday. Considering Dobbins's injury history, that's the last thing Broncos fans want to hear after he was re-signed to a two-year, $16 million deal in March.

After practice, Payton didn't sound worried about Dobbins.

“Yeah, soft tissue," Payton said of Dobbins. "I think he’s gonna be fine. We’re just being smart with it."

Time will tell how much practice Dobbins will miss, but considering his experience as a seventh-year veteran, he can afford the missed reps. This may be a reality check to remind the Broncos to go easy with Dobbins this summer, especially after he "pinky promised" media and fans as camp began that he'd stay healthy for the full 17 games this season.

Payton Laments the Soft-Tissue Injuries

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton walks the field before training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of defensive lineman Matt Henningsen's season-ending Achilles tear , most of the injuries the Broncos have sustained since camp started have been of the soft-tissue variety — muscle strains. Sounding a bit frustrated and perplexed, Payton plans to figure out why it's happening so frequently this summer.

"We've got to get a handle on some of the soft tissues," he said. "We've had a couple either strains, hamstring, or groins. We'll continue to fight through that."

The Broncos will examine their pre-practice routines to see if any trends can be identified relative to when certain players suffered a soft-tissue injury, but Payton doesn't believe the heat has anything to do with it. He also made it clear that the players need to be conscious of their bodies, meaning they need to speak up if something doesn't feel right.

"I don't think it's heat-related as much as you're always trying to look at your pre-practice routine—your hydration, obviously," Payton said. "It's incumbent on the player—it's hard for anyone to know your soft tissue... I'm always looking at what we did leading up to maybe a period where someone had a strain, so we had a warm-down during practice. We'll continue to focus on it."

The Broncos did a warm-down after practice, with some additional stretching and conditioning. This is an issue that Payton needs to get ahold of fast.

Pat Surtain II on Side Field

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear why, but Surtain practiced on the side field with the other injured and rehabbing players, per 9NEWS ' Mike Klis . Likely another soft-tissue situation, Surtain is the fifth starter to get bitten with a strain since the pads went on a week ago.

Fans shouldn't worry about Surtain, though I understand any anxiety surrounding Dobbins. Fortunately, both appear to be minor injuries. If the Broncos were in-season, they might be limited in practice or even miss a session or two, but they'd likely be playing on gameday.

Injury Watch

Denver Broncos wide receiver Michael Bandy (83) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Michael Bandy also exited practice early, per The Denver Post 's Parker Gabriel . Hopefully, it's just another soft-tissue thing that won't keep him out long.

Once again on the side field today were center Luke Wattenberg, wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Marvin Mims Jr., safety Devon Key, offensive guard Nick Gargiulo (PUP list), cornerback Sam Fresch Jr., and outside linebacker Dasan McCullough.

After exiting Day 8's practice early , defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike returned to practice on Monday, as did tight end Nate Adkins.

Second-team center Alex Forysth was not seen at Day 9's practice. It's unclear what's going on with him, but with Wattenberg also out, Michael Dieter ran with the first team ( Gabriel ). Rookie Gavin Ortega continued to get a lot of work as the only other backup center.

Owners Observe Practice

Broncos Owners Greg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner & Rob Walton catching up with HC Sean Payton & GM George Paton at today’s #BroncosCamp practice. pic.twitter.com/NtT6SljcMB — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 10, 2026

Owners Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner, and Greg Penner were in attendance at Broncos Park, observing practice. Penner, also the team's CEO, is heavily involved in the day-to-day operation of the team, but his wife, Carrie, and father-in-law, Rob, were out there with him.

The Walton-Penner group has done a tremendous job of turning the Broncos around. Hiring Payton as head coach in 2023 and choosing to keep GM George Paton at his post has paid dividends.

Beyond purchasing the Broncos, the ownership group has also invested greatly in upgrading Empower Field at Mile High — installing a massive new scoreboard and prioritizing the upkeep of the playing surface — not to mention the $175 million new training facility and office building at Dove Valley. They're also far along on the site for the new stadium at Burnham Yard, recently unveiling the new " master plan " for the planned project.

Suffice it to say, the Broncos haven't wanted for much since the Walton-Penners purchased the team.

Heavy Emphasis on Run Game

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman runs during practice. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

The ground attack continues to be a focus for the Broncos as training camp marches on. Day 9 saw the coaches linger on the run game, going deep into team period before the first Bo Nix pass was thrown.

Whether that's a new leaf Payton is trying to turn over or an emphasis that offensive coordinator Davis Webb has brought to the proceedings, the run game has taken center stage this training camp. The tight ends are being asked to stay in and block more, including Evan Engram, which not only hints at a commitment to the ground attack, but also the possibility for some big play-action passing in this offense.

In Nix's opinion, it's all part of forming the championship-caliber callus.

"Well, run periods, I think they help practice flow a little bit differently. I think when you start with run period, when you do a couple run periods, it makes practice extremely physical, and to be a great team and to win down the stretch, to win Super Bowls, you have to be able to run the ball," Nix said after Monday's practice.

"So, to be able to practice that, and especially bring the physicality early at practice, when the defense knows it's run period, when the offense knows it's run period, and you've got to block things up and get good runs off, I think that's when teams become tough. I think that's when teams develop that physicality that's needed throughout the season, especially in the postseason, to win tough games. I think it just sets a standard for practice, that it's going to be a tough, physical practice."

Engram's Evolving Role

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) during minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Engram started off camp with some big plays down the field . That vertical aspect has cooled as camp has marched on, but the most intriguing aspect of Engram's summer has been his inclusion in these bare-knuckle run periods.

Engram isn't leaving the field as he did so often on early downs last season. Engram is staying in to block, along with Adam Trautman.

Payton talked about Engram being more comfortable in the scheme this time around, with a year under his belt. But Engram's inclusion in the run game this summer, as Nix explained after practice, is all by design.

"I think his ability—strengths in the run game—are what's showing right now. He's a willing blocker," Nix said of Engram. "I think last year, we used him a little bit more as a vertical pass threat, but I think him getting in the box and blocking is going to open some more things up. And that's a game-plan thing. That's a coaching thing, to put him in that position.

"But I also think he's willing and able, and I think that's part of his game that he's going really to be able to show off this year and not be on and off the field. He'll just be able to play. He and Traut, they'll be able to roll and just be able to do anything that we ask them to do from that position."

Nix made it clear that Engram's role as a passing threat is still very much a part of the tapestry, but it could be evolving this year with this newfound commitment to the run game.

"As a vertical passing threat, he's one of the best in the league," Nix said. "He's been that for a while. I still think he's still in his prime. He's still ready, and he's still athletic, and does all the things."

Day 9's Winners

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

Pat Bryant | WR

Jonah Elliss | OLB

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

Jordan Turner | LB

Nate Adkins | TE

Michael Dieter | C

Kage Casey | OG

"Patty Ice" once again had a standout day. He has been one of the biggest winners of camp thus far. Bryant and Nix are building some great chemistry. After the long run period, Nix hit Bryant for some nice plays in the passing game, per KOA' s Ryan Edwards .

Elliss had "at least two sacks" on Day 9 ( Edwards ). Elliss continues to dominate in camp, and could be poised for a breakout year.

Uwazurike returned to practice, and continued being "unblockable at times" ( Edwards ). The Broncos' plan for replacing John Franlkin-Myers in the starting lineup is looking real good right now, with Uwazurike and Malcolm Roach dominating at times.

Turner was activated from the Non-Football Injury list on Monday. Practicing for the first time this camp makes him a big winner.

Adkins returned to practice. That's a win for him. Dieter's opportunity to run with the first-team makes him a clear winner, too.

Casey was again an immovable object during one-on-one drills, per Denver Sports ' Andrew Mason . Payton sounded very pleased with his fourth-round rookie after practice.

Day 9's Losers

Denver Broncos center Alex Forsyth (54) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

J.K. Dobbins | RB

Alex Forsyth | C

Michael Bandy | WR

Luke Basso | LS

Dobbins, Forsyth, and Bandy make this list only because they didn't practice in full. All three have put together good camp performances thus far.

Basso is an undrafted rookie brought in to compete with veteran long snapper Mitchell Fraboni. Alas, on Day 9, Basso sailed one long snap over punter Jeremy Crawshaw's head ( Gabriel ). That's definitely not what the coaches need to see to feel comfortable supplanting their long-time specialist with an unproven rookie.

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