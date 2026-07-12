Where NFL Coaches, Execs Rank Broncos' Zach Allen Amongst Top DTs

The Denver Broncos defense boasted a ton of star power during the 2025 season, and now head into 2026 with a ton of those key pieces still in the mix to try and build upon that campaign for an even better one.

One of those fixtures of their shutdown front seven was none other than defensive tackle Zach Allen, who broke out for his debut First-Team All-Pro selection earlier last year for the impact that he had on this Broncos defense, and showed no signs of slowing down heading into 2026 for what will be his age-29 season in the league once Week 1 rolls around.

NFL personnel has clearly taken notice of Allen's skillset and impact on this Broncos defense as well, considering Allen finally got some due respect within ESPN's top 10 defensive tackle rankings judged by coaches, scouts, and execs across the league.

Where Zach Allen Ranks Among the Top 10 DTs in the NFL

Of the top 10 defensive tackles in the NFL, Allen wasn't quite as high as the top five for his first time around on the list. That grouping was reserved for guys like Leonard Williams, Jeffery Simmons, and Jalen Carter, who rounded out the top three spots in order.

Allen, however, did slot into the eighth-best defensive tackle spot in the NFL, thanks to what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler credits to his get-off ability and his prowess in bringing pressure on the quarterback.

"Allen finally cracked the top 10 after an impressive run in Denver," Fowler writes. "It's hard to ignore his pass-rush prowess, as his 131 quarterback hits since 2022 are eight more than the next-closest player, Myles Garrett. And Allen's 117 pressures during that span rank third most among interior defensive linemen. He can finish the backfield too, with 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons."

"Allen is known more for that get-off than his ability to stop the run, as he'll occasionally give up yards by shooting a gap to try to make a play in the backfield. But he's not incapable as a run stopper, either. The Broncos were pleased with his performance in that area last season."

What an NFL Personnel Director Had to Say

An anonymous NFL personnel director added to those positive reviews regarding Allen's get-off ability that Fowler himself had credited, as the director would also voice some notable applause for Allen along with his vote that ESPN attached to his ranking as well.

"His get-off and his relentless effort make him productive," an NFL personnel director said. "He's really good in those two areas."

Some might argue that Allen is worth a higher placement in the rankings from where he ended up falling. After all, he was an All-Pro First Team selection just last season, and was a key part of the Broncos' front seven, which ranked as one of the best in the NFL altogether.

But even with that proven production and the accolades from last season, it seems the consensus was a bit split on where the Broncos' star should land within the top 10.

His highest ranking among this year's voters was someone placing him in the third spot, while others surprisingly had him unranked. That's a pretty vast difference.

However, going from an honorable mention to a definitive spot in the top 10 is an accomplishment in itself for Allen, showing that the Broncos' defense––and more specifically, the pass rush that logged over 60 sacks as a unit in 2025––is finally getting some of the respect it rightfully deserves.

And maybe with another dominant year like he just had in 2025 for the season ahead, he'll be deemed an easy bet to land in the top five next time around.

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