Ex-Broncos S Justin Simmons Ends NFL Career with Special Ceremony

Exactly 10 years after entering the NFL, former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons called it a career with the organization he still — and forever will — calls "home."

Simmons officially announced his retirement on Wednesday, inking a ceremonial one-day contract to officially go out as a member of the Broncos.

"I think what I've done in my career and playing, I will always hold near and dear and at a very high place in my chart of life," Simmons told the team's website. "And I'm also stepping into something that is going to be really new and fresh and awesome. And a lot of that is going to be part of being a fan and fandom and our hometown team in the Denver Broncos. I'm always going to be a Bronco, and I'm always going to be a Broncos fan. They took a chance on me, extended me. This is my home."

Officially a Bronco for life. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/UHHbr8rSQc — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 29, 2026

A Fine Career

Although he never competed in a playoff game across a decade in the business, Simmons quickly rose from an unknown 2016 third-round pick to one of the league's most consistent safeties, recording at least one interception in each of his nine seasons and becoming the only player to post three or more picks in each season from 2018 to 2023.

Simmons — who spent 2024 with the Falcons and last year out of football — finished his career with 32 interceptions (30 with Denver, ranking seventh in franchise history), 666 tackles, and 71 passes defensed, earning four second-team All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl nods.

“I felt like I let a lot of people down over the years. And so, to see that type of reaction for me is more than I deserve. It’s heartwarming. I’m thankful," he told reporters on Wednesday, via The Denver Post's Luca Evans.

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Flashing Forward

The Broncos quickly turned the page on Simmons' tenure following his March 2024 release, adding S Brandon Jones that offseason and fellow veteran Talanoa Hufanga last year. Both are expected to start for the club in 2026.

Denver also recently used a seventh-round draft pick on S Miles Scott, who should compete with Devon Key and JL Skinner for backup snaps behind the aforementioned Hufanga and Jones (the latter of whom is unsigned beyond next season).

“With Miles, I think the ball skills. I think he had seven interceptions throughout his career. [He is] very physical for a former receiver, and instincts for a guy who hasn’t played it all that long," general manager George Paton said after drafting Scott. "We thought he had really good anticipation and instincts, and thus he had the interceptions. I think he fits in with our group and what we look for in safeties."

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!