With Dre Greenlaw sidelined once again with a hamstring injury, the Denver Broncos have elevated linebacker Levelle Bailey from the practice squad for Sunday's tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Broncos beat the Chargers, they'll clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout.

Bailey is a second-year player out of Fresno State. He didn't hear his name called in the 2024 NFL draft, but the Broncos singled him out as a priority free agent.

Bailey made the Broncos' 53-man roster out of training camp as a rookie, but was shortly thereafter waived and re-signed to the practice squad. His 94-yard pick-six in the preseason finale was a big reason he made the initial squad.

In October of that year, he would be promoted to the active roster and would finish the 2024 season with 10 games under his belt.

Despite Bailey's encouraging start, the Broncos went out and signed Greenlaw in free agency last spring, rendering him the No. 4 linebacker on the depth chart. The rise of 2025 undrafted rookie Karene Reid further pushed Bailey down the depth chart, and he would end up getting waived before the season started.

However, Bailey has remained on the practice squad throughout the 2025 season, appearing in two games as a gameday elevation. This week's elevation marks his third of the season, which means the Broncos will either have to sign him to the 53-man roster after the game or waive him and expose him to the wire where an outside team could claim him.

At 25 years old, Bailey still has his entire career ahead of him. Next year could open up more opportunities for him, as Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are both set to be free agents.

As for the Chargers, they'll be without Justin Herbert (rest) and running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) against the Broncos. L.A. boasts the 12th-ranked rushing offense, but not having two of their top three rushers against Denver's second-ranked rushing defense won't be easy.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Broncos' starters play early in this game, and if they're able to get out to a commanding lead, they could be rested. That would give younger guys like Bailey a bigger bite at the apple in the season finale.

Then again, with the No. 1 seed on the line, Broncos head coach Sean Payton might not be willing to take any chances. Time will tell.

