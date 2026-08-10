Broncos' LB Competition Gets a New Wrinkle With Return of Jordan Turner

Jordan Turner is back.

The Denver Broncos opened training camp by placing Turner on the Active/Non-Football Injury list and offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo on the Action/Physically Unable to Perform list. Both men have counted against the Broncos' 90-man offseason roster.

On Monday, Day 9 of Broncos camp, the team announced that Turner has been activated off the NFI list. The second-year linebacker was out there in pads, practicing with his teammates.

Turner, 6-foot-1 and 231 pounds, joined the Broncos last season as an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State. He impressed the team enough during training camp and the preseason to earn a spot on the practice squad.

Through gameday elevations, Turner was heavily involved in special teams as a rookie. The Broncos utilized him as a depth option at linebacker when Dre Greenlaw was suspended in Week 8.

Ahead of the Broncos' Week 15 home game against the Green Bay Packers, the Broncos officially promoted Turner to the 53-man roster . He was off the practice squad. It also happened on his birthday (December 13).

Turner appeared in seven regular-season games as a rookie, plus both playoff games. He finished the 2025 season with seven tackles and a quarterback hit.

The Broncos like Turner a lot. He's a quintessential 'stack' linebacker, and the only such player among the Broncos' depth players.

ILB Competition

Denver Broncos linebacker Jordan Turner (55) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All this being said, Turner has to make up for lost time, as several depth linebackers have shined through the first eight practices of training camp. Behind the starters — Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad — the Broncos have two linebacker spots up for grabs on the 53-man roster this year.

Since camp began, all four of the active depth linebackers have had their moments, including Karene Reid , Levelle Bailey, Red Murdock, and Taurean York. Reid beat out Turner and Bailey for a roster spot out of camp last year, though Denver kept the latter two around on the practice squad.

During Saturday's scrimmage (Day 8), Bailey garnered an extended look with the first-team defense while Singleton enjoyed a rest day. Bailey has looked good so far in his third training camp with the Broncos.

"We have two college free agent linebackers that we like, Levelle Bailey, who got a little taste, and then Jordan [Turner], who was really good on special teams," head coach Sean Payton said during his end-of-season press conference this past January.

The Rookies

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

As for the rookies, Murdock — a seventh-round draft pick — was a bit quiet over the first week of camp, but he's begun to pick up a head of steam over the past two practices. Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph felt like Murdock was in his head a little bit early on, "overprocessing things."

"Red has had his best two days the last couple of days," Joseph said after Day 8's scrimmage. "Red, from Day 1, has made every call cleanly, but he was kind of overprocessing things. Now he’s playing fast again. He’s punching the ball out, like yesterday’s practice."

The Broncos are asking Murdock to make the calls on third-team defense, which gives fans an inkling of how the team values him, and that differs from York's responsibilities. Murdock has had to process more cerebral information as the play-caller.

York has been consistently impressive, making plays all over the field, but he has a mountain of obstacles to contend with on top of his lack of draft pedigree, especially his 5-foot-10, 220-pound size.

The Takeaway

Turner now enters the competition. The Broncos clearly value him, but it's a true open competition for the No. 3 and No. 4 linebacker spots on the 53-man roster.

As good as Turner is against the run, he could really help his roster outlook by showing some progress in coverage this summer. Coverage may never be his strong suit, but he's strong at the point of attack and good at stacking and shedding blockers to get to the ball-carrier.

The Broncos' first preseason game is this week, as they'll travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, August 14 .

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