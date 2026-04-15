Broncos Predicted to Nab JFM Replacement in 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos allowed starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers to depart in free agency without subsequently adding a player to help fill his shoes — and that may have been by design.

On Wednesday, legendary ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. revealed his latest 2026 mock in which Denver used its second-round selection (No. 62 overall) on Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks. Kiper connected the obvious dots to explain his prediction.

"Welcome to the draft, Denver! With a pretty deep roster, the Broncos can afford to take a little bit of a risk," Kiper wrote. "Banks' talent is more in line with Round 1, but he is dealing with yet another foot injury, which could keep him on the board until the middle part of Day 2. Banks is a disruptive presence on the interior, and he can stuff the run at 6-6 and 327 pounds. With John Franklin-Myers leaving in free agency, coordinator Vance Joseph could use someone like Banks on the inside."

Banks (6-6, 327) began his collegiate career at Louisville before transferring to Gainesville for his final three years of eligibility. In all, he totaled 20 solo tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles across 34 combined appearances.

Banks impressed onlookers during February's Scouting Combine, posting a 32-inch vertical jump and 9-foot, 6-inch broad jump; he graded out second among all defensive tackles at the Combine, according to Next Gen Stats, which projects him to be a "plus starter" at the NFL level.

"Big-framed, long-limbed interior defender whose play needs more polish to consistently match his traits," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "Banks has a quick first step. He can stun/control single blocks when his hand strikes are timely and accurate, but he needs faster disengagement to increase his tackle count. His high center of gravity allows double teams to generate displacement, so a move to odd-front end could be in his best interest as a run defender. Like a grappler without submission knowledge, Banks is still learning to unlock his physical advantages so he can turn them into sacks. His traits and flashes at the Senior Bowl make him an enticing prospect, but injury concerns are a potential stumbling block for him."

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

What This Means

Banks is likely to go off the board sometime on Day 2, perhaps well before the Broncos finally go on the clock. If he does fall, however, as Kiper notes, the interior disruptor would be a solid if unspectacular choice for head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton.

Banks would provide further competition in the battle to replace Franklin-Myers on a full-time basis, joining the likes of 2025 third-round pick Sai'vion Jones and fifth-year veteran Eyioma Uwazurike — both of whom the club remains high on.

If Banks doesn't fall or is bypassed outright, Kiper believes "the other position to watch here is tight end; Evan Engram is entering the final year of his deal." On Tuesday, Denver hosted Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers on an official pre-draft visit.

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