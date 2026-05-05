Mile High Roundtable: Broncos’ Best 2026 Draft Picks, Explained

More than a week has passed since the Denver Broncos completed their 2026 draft process. The NFL draft is in the books, and the Broncos added seven new players to the mix and signed 14 college free agents .

We've been breaking down the Broncos' draft class with high-intensity, deep-dive analysis, including scouting reports , film rooms , and how-they-fit forecasts , but today, we're going around the Mile High Huddle / Denver Broncos On SI roundtable to find out everyone's favorite individual selections.

Connect with our staffers on X to keep these conversations going and engage with us on the Broncos. The X link to each staffer is next to their name.

Without futher ado, let's get to the favorites.

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ): Red Murdock | LB

I could go a few different directions with this because I genuinely like this draft class, but Mr. Irrelevant is my pick. Murdock exited the college ranks as the FBS all-time leader in forced fumbles, and he's one heck of a downhill thumper. It won't take him long to resonate with Broncos Country.

Zack Kelberman ( @KelbermanNFL ): Jonah Coleman | RB

To land someone in the fourth round whom many were comfortable taking in the second was unbelievable value at a legitimate area of "need" — the golden intersection. It might not happen right away, but Coleman should become the RB1 successor to J.K. Dobbins, forming a young and exciting two-headed duo with RJ Harvey. Honorable mention goes to seventh-round linebacker (and Mr. Irrelevant) Red Murdock.

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ): Tyler Onyedim | DL

Denver showed issues against the run late last season, and Onyedim is such a high-floor run defender. He fits so well within the scheme and into the rotation with the other pieces the Broncos have.

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ): Tyler Onyedim | DL

Onyedim is far and away the most maligned selection by the Broncos among the fanbase and analysts alike. There are many ways to build a championship football roster and ways to win football games, but across all levels, there are universal truths. One constant is that teams that win along the lines of scrimmage, especially with talent and depth across the defensive line, win the vast majority of their football matchups and are often the ones to earn banners and hardware at the end of the season.

There is no such thing as having too much talent or depth along the defensive line of scrimmage. Onyedim did fall to the third round for a reason; this isn't a superstar-level prospect, but what he is is a functional, schematic match for the Broncos.

Carl Dumler ( @CarlSDumlerMHH ): Jonah Coleman | RB

November 15, 2024: Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies in Seattle, Washington. | Steve Faber / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Coleman is hard to pass on for the best pick of this draft. He is a great backup for both Dobbins and Harvey, able to pick up tough yards while also being a strong receiving option on third down. There is a decent chance Coleman could start at some point this season, given Dobbins's injury history, making this a home-run pick.

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ): Jonah Coleman | RB

I had severe anxiety about the Broncos running it back (pun intended) with the exact same running back stable from last year. With Coleman in the fold, this room is now complete as his ability to run between the tackles, pass protect, and catch out of the backfield makes him a danger on any down. The Broncos were looking for a consistent contributor at running back, and they certainly found that in Coleman.

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSport s): Jonah Coleman | RB

The Broncos answered the concerns about their No. 3 running back with Coleman, their selection at No. 108 overall. He should be an immediate upgrade over Tyler Badie and, over time, could replace Dobbins as the primary back paired with RJ Harvey. And Coleman understands the importance of pass protection, so he should get plenty of snaps as a rookie.

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ): Jonah Coleman | RB

I firmly believe Coleman is the best fit of any player in the Broncos' draft class, and he might be one of the best fits of any pick in the entire draft. Once again, the Broncos land a quality player and person for their locker room, and he fits the system like a glove. Coleman will bring toughness, grit, physicality, and leadership to the team, while also having a solid role in the offense early and often.

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