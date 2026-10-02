Mile High Roundtable: Making the Call on Broncos-49ers

For the first time since Sean Payton became the head coach, the Denver Broncos have opened the season 2-1.

It hasn't been easy, but the Broncos have overcome some concerning offensive foibles and a less-than-dominant defense to knock off two high-quality opponents back-to-back. Those two wins were at home, though, and the Broncos now take to the road for a Week 4 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers .

The 49ers are undefeated, riding high on Brock Purdy and their explosive offense. Across the board, the 49ers rank top 10 in all the key offensive categories.

The Broncos will have their work cut out for them, especially on the road. But there's something special about the belief this team has in itself; no deficit is insurmountable and anything is possible.

How will this one shake out? Let's go around the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle table to see how our staff foresees Broncos-49ers unfolding.

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 2-1: Late-game moxie from Bo Nix is one thing, but going on the road and taking down an undefeated Super Bowl contender is quite another. Surely another slow start would likely handicap the Broncos, so Davis Webb must find some offensive balance early. Even so, Nix has that John Elway knack for having ice water in his veins and ultimately leads the Broncos to another late win amid a three-touchdown performance.

Pick: Broncos 38, 49ers 31

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 2-1: Through three weeks, there might not be another team looking better than the 49ers. They're banged up , though, giving the Broncos a great opportunity to get another statement win. The Broncos must shut down either George Kittle or Christian McCaffrey if they hope to win this game. The Broncos get it done, loading up the box to stop the run and making Purdy uncomfortable for the first time all season long. J.K. Dobbins has his best game of the year so far, and the Broncos get a nice road win.

Pick: Broncos 27, 49ers 20

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 2-1: On paper, the Broncos simply don't measure up to the 49ers. Statistically, these two teams are far apart, and yet, when it matters most, the Broncos collectively play their best ball, making them a threat against any team, including the cream of the NFL crop. I shudder to think how the Broncos would lay waste to opponents if they could get 60 minutes of production out of their offense, but a boy can only dream. Like Carl, I see this game being Dobbins's coming-out party, reminding everyone that he's still the man in Denver's backfield. Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle returns to the 100-yard club and Nik Bonitto gets the better of Trent Williams in another Broncos stunner.

Pick: Broncos 33, 49ers 30

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 2-1: This, more than any game on the schedule as we currently know it, scares me the most. And it’s not often I pick against the Broncos, but I’m still apprehensive about this team playing all 60 minutes rather than just showing up after halftime. It’s gonna be ugly if that happens again — a repeat of Week 1. I ultimately expect Denver to battle hard, and they’re never out of a game with Nix, but this road matchup against a white-hot 49ers squad could simply prove to be insurmountable. Reverse jinx time.

Pick: 49ers 29, Broncos 22

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 2-1: The 49ers have arguably the best offense in the NFL, and Purdy is off to his best start as a pro. The Broncos cannot afford a slow start because they can't count on the 49ers beating themselves the way the Los Angeles Rams did. Between Purdy's play and the playmakers on offense, the Broncos' defense has a tough task ahead, and the offense will need to produce early. Until I see that offense have a strong first half, though, it's hard to see the Broncos getting the win against a team that has been strong through the first three weeks.



Pick: 49ers 27, Broncos 17

Nik Bonitto pressures Mac Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 1-2: Another week against a QB playing at an MVP level, it’s still fair to say we don’t know who these 49ers are with a weird-circumstance game down under vs. the Rams and two wins versus teams thought of as stinkers in the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. Still, Kyle Shanahan schemes up the run game and pass game to isolate linebackers as good as anyone in the league, and the 49ers look as good as anyone. Not a week to play possum in the first half as Denver has done this season.

Pick: 49ers 24, Broncos 23

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 1-2: Denver desperately needs offensive consistency to beat the 49ers this week, and taking bite-sized pieces in a ball control offense is going to be key. If they can't stay ahead of the chains and are forced to punt a lot, it could get ugly quickly. San Francisco's offense is the league's most polished unit, and they can score at will. Everything in my brain tells me to take the 49ers at home, but my gut says that the "Heart Attack Horses" find a way to win it.

Pick: Broncos 24, 49ers 23

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 1-2: The 49ers have been one of the best teams ever through three weeks, but their schedule hasn't been the onslaught Denver has faced. Both have beaten the Rams, but San Fran got L.A. on a bad travel schedule to Australia, which made things easier due to jet lag. Denver has been tested in ways the 49ers haven't, and it hasn't been the prettiest. But Denver is 2-1. Both teams are each other's toughest matchup so far this season, but the 49ers' injury situation leads to their first loss as Denver once again pulls one out late.

Pick: Broncos 31, 49ers 23

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 1-2: The 49ers have had one of the best offenses in the NFL over the first three weeks with Purdy, Kittle, and McCaffrey leading the charge. Injuries still plague them, however, with the biggest question marks being defensive end Nick Bosa and Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans. Despite my worries about the Broncos' linebackers versus Kittle and McCaffrey and the fact that Purdy has yet to be sacked, the Broncos pull out another win on their way to sweeping the NFC West.

Pick: Broncos 24, 49ers 20

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 0-3: The 49ers have shown they're a top team with a dangerous offense. The combination of McCaffrey and Kittle could mean a long day for Denver's beleaguered linebacker unit. In this one, the Broncos offense has its moments and makes it interesting late, with Dobbins having a vintage performance and Nix looking more consistently composed. However, even with injuries, the 49ers figure to have a little too much for the Broncos.

Pick: 49ers 31, Broncos 21

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