49ers’ Injury Report Could Be a Game-Changer for Broncos

The Denver Broncos haven't completely avoided the injury bug this season, but they're in remarkably good shape entering Week 4.

Aside from rookie running back Jonah Coleman, the Broncos have been able to avoid the type of major injuries that land a player on injured reserve. Coleman will be eligible to return in Week 7, though.

Entering Week 4's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers , the Broncos are poised to get one playmaker back on the field, though the unfortunate trade-off may be that a key depth edge defender won't be available . Meanwhile, the 49ers are pretty banged up, with nearly twice the number of players on the practice report.

With Thursday's practice in the books, let's examine each team's participation report to get a bead on how the injury situation is shaping up for both clubs.

Broncos' Injury Report

Jaylen Waddle runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full

Zach Allen | DL (NIR-Rest)

J.K. Dobbins | RB (Hip)

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R (Foot)

Jaylen Waddle | WR (Foot)

Limited

D.J. Jones | DL (NIR-Rest)

Did Not Participate

Dondrea Tillman | OLB (Hamstring)

Analysis

It's not looking good for Tillman. Fortunately, though, the Broncos still have solid depth at outside linebacker, with Nik Bonitto and Jonah Elliss at the top and Que Robinson joining Tillman as a backup.

It wouldn't be a shock if the Broncos elevate a rush linebacker from the practice squad this week, since they have three competing there corrently. If they do, watch for Johnny Walker to get the nod.

Pay no mind to Allen and Jones each being limited once this week. It's purely rest and not injury-related. They're healthy and good to go.

The good news, as we covered yesterday , is that the Waddle rumors have been put to bed, as he's now practiced in full for two straight days. He is dealing with a foot injury, but it hasn't kept him out of practice or limited his involvement.

After missing the past two games with a foot injury of his own, Mims is poised to return to the field in Week 4, and just in the nick of time, as the rookie Kolbe Katsis had a record-breaking debut last week as a returner filling in for him. Mims is a two-time All-Pro returner, so the Broncos will be glad to get him back there for the first time since the season opener.

The Broncos are excited about Katsis, but he bobble two punts last week. Lastly, Dobbins has been a full go all week, which portends well.

Dobbins has dealt with nicks and scrapes this season, which may be part of why he's yet to really display that efficient brand of rushing that we saw in his 10 games last year. The law of averages dictates that he's about due for a big game.

49ers' Injury Report

Nick Bosa walks after a play. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Full

Christian McCaffrey | RB (NIR-Rest)

Limited

Romello Height | DE (Hand)

Mykel Williams | DE (Knee)

Trent Williams | OT (NIR-Rest-Neck)

Did Not Participate

Nick Bosa | DE (Knee/Calf)

Mike Evans | WR (Ribs)

Dre Greenlaw | LB (Quad)

KhaDarel Hodge | WR (Knee)

James Thompson | DT (Ankle)

Keion White | DE (Hamstring)

Analysis

McCaffrey rested on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday. Meanwhile, his big offensive tackle, Williams, went from DNP to limited. Williams is dealing with a neck injury, but his listing here is classified as rest.

Nik Bonitto's matchup with Williams — one of the best left tackles of the modern era — will be a key matchup to watch .

We'll keep an eye on San Francisco's two other limited players — Height and Mykel Williams — both of whom are defensive linemen. But look at the list of names on the DNP list, including Bosa, Evans, and Greenlaw.

Bosa suffered a calf injury in practice last week and is expected to miss a few games. That's music to the ears of Garett Bolles, but especially right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Most of San Fran's edge defenders are injured, so expect the Broncos to act accordingly, game-plan-wise.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Greenlaw's quad injury is the same one he dealt with all of last year as a Bronco. Evans is banged up, but 49ers GM John Lynch said on Thursday that his veteran wideout has an "old school" mindset and will "make every attempt" to play.

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