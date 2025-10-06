10 Things We Learned About Broncos' Week 5 Upset of Eagles
After two games this season where they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, the Denver Broncos reversed the tables Sunday afternoon on the defending Super Bowl champions. On the road. As touchdown underdogs.
The Broncos' 21-17 Week 5 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field was not just one of the biggest wins in the Sean Payton era — it was among the franchise's greatest achievements of the last decade.
Here are a few takeaways from the conquest:
Don't Downplay It
Winning ugly is infinitely better than losing pretty. This was a signature win, a statement victory, and Denver found a way to pull it off. That's what contenders do — no matter how the box score looks. The Broncos didn't merely prove they could beat a quote-unquote good team; they proved (at least in the second half) they are a good team.
Kudos to the Coach
All credit to Sean Payton for one of the gutsiest decisions seen from a Broncos head coach in recent memory. They very likely don't win this game without his choice to go for two midway through the fourth quarter. This overwhelmingly made up for a similar blunder against Cincinnati last season. It was the perfect mentality, and an even better playcall. Absolute cinema.
Kudos to QB1, Too
Credit, as well, to quarterback Bo Nix for overcoming an uninspiring first half with a tremendous final frame, putting the Broncos in position to win. He made a few big-boy throws that really were special. He played like a franchise QB when it mattered most — in the fourth quarter. That's exactly what you wanted to see.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Best D in the League
Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had a helluva game plan to combat Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and company. Throw out what the "metrics" or "data" show; the age-old eye test says this is easily the best defense in the NFL. Championship-caliber.
Get Back Soon, Dre Greenlaw
I, personally, yearn for the day when No. 49 is no longer starting on Denver's defense. We can argue that he shouldn't have been covering Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on the wheel route, where he was burned for a touchdown. We cannot argue that Alex Singleton is a major defensive liability.
Let's Talk Riley
The most divisive name in Broncos Country has become Broncos starting cornerback Riley Moss. Is he Chris Harris Jr. in coverage? Not quite yet. But there's still a lot more to like about Moss than there isn't. It seemed like he adjusted well as the game went on, after Eagles receiver Devonta Smith burned him in the first half. He just needs to get the penalties under control.
This is a Problem...
Speaking of penalties, that remains the biggest collective Broncos bugaboo through five weeks of play. They were dinged for 12 infractions for 121 yards against Philadelphia. The refs were flag-happy, but it's a continuing (and worrying) trend that Must. End. Now.
What a Steal
Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is worth every single penny — and then some — of his $120 million extension. There are no more flowers to give. It's time we start discussing Bonitto as the league's best pass-rusher.
Praise J.K.
Veteran running back J.K. Dobbins could be the best free-agent signing of any team in 2025. He keeps this up, and the Broncos will be forced to open extension talks. They need to continue feeding him regardless. Beast.
Pedal to the Metal
Entering a slightly lighter portion of their schedule, it's imperative the Broncos now ride the momentum and stack as many wins as possible, especially against opponents they *should* beat. That begins Sunday in London versus the hapless Jets.