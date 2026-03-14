4 Free-Agents Broncos Could Target to Replace John Franklin-Myers

One of the two players the Denver Broncos allowed to sign with another team was John Franklin-Myers , who signed with the Tennessee Titans. This was expected as the team purportedly had no conversations about keeping him in Denver.

A lot of Broncos fans are turning to Eyioma Uwazurike or Sai’vion Jones to replace Franklin-Myers, but that could be a misguided. Uwazurike played a very different role within the Broncos' defense and may not have the traits to step in as a full-time starter, especially on the outside.

As for Jones, he has a lot of potential, which is why the Broncos traded up to select him in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. Playing on the defensive line typically takes a couple of years for a player to break out in the NFL, unless they are a first-round pick and a top-half pick in the round.

Jones flashed in his 33 snaps during the season, but his issues against the run could lead to issues with him stepping in as a starter.

The Broncos could, and should, look to mitigate that risk by adding a veteran who can play that role. Not only can the veteran help with their rotation, but they could also carry on from Franklin-Myers as a sort of mentor to Jones. So, as free agency frenzy passes, who are some available free agents the Broncos can look at to add that role to the room and replace Franklin-Myers?

Cam Jordan | New Orleans Saints

Before ruling him out, just know that Jordan has played 3-4 end before, plays over 290 pounds, and has primarily been a 4i/5-technique in his career. Now, he will also be 37 years old, but that's even better for a rotational piece and mentor role, if he accepts it. If Jones is ready to start, Jordan can rotate in, or start with Jones rotating in if Jones isn’t ready to start.

Jordan is coming off a double-digit sack season and has always been a good, reliable run defender. There is still plenty of gas left in the tank, and his play actually got better and more consistent over the back half of last year's season, with 19 of 36 pressures from Week 10 on and at least one in every game, compared to 17 in five of the first nine games. He added 2.5 sacks in the first nine games, adding eight sacks in the final eight games.

Shelby Harris | Cleveland Browns

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Harris wasn’t a starter last year, so he works perfectly if Jones is ready to start, with Harris rotating in to provide some depth. He can also be a bit of a mentor to Jones, and he is familiar with the area, as Denver is where he got his first real shot and showed how good a player he can be.

When you watch Harris, he is clearly not the player he once was, but there is still some quality play in him that works as a depth piece. Getting him and upgrading the depth can help ease the pressure and burden on Jones to carry the weight of Franklin-Myers's departure.

Calais Campbell | Arizona Cardinals

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Is Campbell going to play again or not? With him soon turning 40, there is still gas left in the tank, and reports suggest he still wants to play, but there has been no official word from him about his intent this season. While he started in Arizona, he was rotated out a fair amount, playing only 45% of the defensive snaps.

Even at 39 years old and rotating out, Campbell still did well as a run defender, adding over 30 pressures and 6.5 sacks. The tackling was rough, but his tackling has been a concern since 2019. The mindset here is the same as Jordan's when it comes to pairing him with Jones.

Jerry Tillery | Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Why not complete the tour of the AFC, as the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Tillery, who played for the Las Vegas Raiders and spent last year with the Chiefs? While there have been consistent flashes, he never reached the potential that he had when drafted.

Tillery works as a depth piece and aims to get 20 or so snaps a game with some flashes here and there. He won’t be a mentor to Jones, but he can be a piece to compete with and, hopefully, push Jones. You know, iron sharpens iron.