Here's How Bo Nix Can Join Elite List of Broncos QBs vs. Chiefs
The Denver Broncos are one of three 8-2 teams — the best record in the NFL. And yet, the Broncos are being labeled as 'pretenders,' as opposed to contenders, by the likes of The Athletic.
The Athletic isn't alone in its view of the Broncos. And a lot of that 'pretender' talk, let's face it, is due to Bo Nix's mini-slump of the past two weeks.
With the Kansas City Chiefs in town, though, Nix and the Broncos have an enormous opportunity to not only put a stranglehold on the AFC West, but also send a message to the entire NFL that they're a bona fide contender. Knocking off the defending AFC champions, and the team that's won the division for the past nine years, would send some shockwaves through the league.
As for the game itself, several individual Broncos are approaching career milestones or are on the brink of records. Let's take a look at what's on the table for these individual Broncos, with one quick team mark within striking distance.
Broncos Hoping to Chip Away at Chiefs' All-Time Series Lead
The Broncos need a win to improve to 57-73 overall and 38-28 at home in the all-time series versus the Chiefs. This game is at Empower Field at Mile High, and if the Broncos win, not only will it extend their home winning streak to 11 straight, but it would also give them their eight straight victory this season.
If the Broncos can pull it off, it'll be their longest active winning streak (eight games) since 2015. Let's not forget how that particular season ended (Super Bowl 50).
Nix Looking for Touchdowns
Nix needs two passing touchdowns to become the fifth player in franchise history to reach 20 passing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons. The last Bronco to do was, of course, Peyton Manning. Those days are a decade-plus in the books.
One touchdown pass will extend Nix's active streak to 19 games. There's only one other active NFL quarterback besides Nix with a touchdown streak that long.
Courtland Sutton Aiming for 6,000
Sutton needs 70 receiving yards to become the third fastest player in team history to reach 6,000 career receiving yards. He's been climbing the Broncos' history books this season, and that could continue on Sunday vs. the Chiefs.
Zach Allen Pushing For at Least a Half-Sack
Allen needs 0.5 sacks to become first interior defensive lineman since Nnamdi Madubuike (11 games) to record a sack in seven straight games. Allen already has six sacks this season, which is only 2.5 away from tying his career-high.
Nik Bonitto Poised to Join Von Miller
Bonitto needs 0.5 sacks to become the first Bronco since OLB Von Miller (2014-18) to record double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons. With how fast Bonitto started this season (eight sacks in the first six games), it's a little bit of a shock that he hasn't already eclipsed the double-digit sack mark, but he had a three-game streak where he was held without one.
Bonitto still impacted the game bigly over that three-game stretch, with several of his quarterback pressures leading directly to sacks for his front-seven teammates. Let's hope that with his 1.5 sacks against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, the floodgates have opened up again for him.