This Bo Nix Matchup Will be Crucial vs. Jets in London
The Denver Broncos are looking to stack three wins in a row with a victory over the New York Jets in London. While there is a lot of talent on the Jets' defense, it hasn’t translated to success as the unit has struggled in the first five games.
However, things can click, and the Jets' defense could play up to its potential. With the talent the Jets have, there are still critical matchups that the Broncos need to be wary of and exploit.
We've already broken down the Broncos' defense, so let's get to the key offensive matchups.
Bo Nix vs. Jets' Coverage
The Jets love man coverage, and while they run it 32% of the time — the ninth highest rate in the NFL — Nix has traditionally done better against man coverage than zone. The Jets use zone the 24th-most in the NFL. Moreover, the Jets love to man blitz, and Nix has excelled at reading man blitzes and netting big plays as a result.
On the season, when facing a man blitz, Nix and the Broncos have the ninth-highest success rate at 53.8%. Nix himself has had 13 passing attempts against man blitz, completing eight for 79 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Additionally, Nix’s 2.1-second average time to throw against man blitz is the quickest in the NFL.
The Jets have used man blitz 22% of the time this season, which is the most in the NFL. Doing so has not resulted in success, but it has led to a boom or bust status, with five touchdowns (tied for second most) allowed, an 8.6% sack rate (12th-best), and only 5.1 yards per attempt (10th fewest).
Another element of this is the Jets' usage of cover-0, which they have done on 8.9% of dropbacks, the third-highest rate in the NFL. The Jets have had little to no success, allowing 10-of-14 passes to be completed for seven touchdowns, with only four pressures and no sacks.
Nix has done a great job identifying cover-0. Although he has thrown one interception against cover-0, he has completed 6-of-9 passes for 43 yards and three touchdowns. The Jets' coverage has struggled all season, and Nix is in a prime position to take advantage of it.
WR Courtland Sutton vs. CB Sauce Gardner
The connection between Nix and Sutton is undeniable. Sutton is coming off a game where he consistently won against Quinyon Mitchell, who has been one of the best corners in the NFL. Now Sutton faces Gardner, who has struggled to start this season.
Meanwhile, Sutton ranks 16th among qualifying receivers in catch rate over expected, with a +9.6, and he has done decently in terms of separation, averaging 2.6 yards. This is all while facing tight window catches on 18.9% of his receptions.
These two have gone against each other a couple of times already, with Gardner having success, but he didn’t follow Sutton. This season, Gardner has been trailing teams' top receivers at a higher rate than ever before in his career. He has matched up against the top receiver on more than 50% of his routes in four of the five games.
So, will Sutton finally win against Gardner? They'll likely match up more frequently than they have in the past.
In three games, Sutton has only two catches on seven targets for 42 yards when matched up with Gardner, so Denver needs him to win this matchup more frequently.
RB J.K. Dobbins vs. LB Jamien Sherwood
Dobbins has become more consistent for the Broncos, moving away from being a boom-or-bust runner in the first three games. Denver needs him to keep it up as a runner and help take pressure off Nix and the passing game. However, the Jets' rushing defense has been solid and led by Sherwood.
Sherwood has a tackle on 22.1% of his run defense snaps, which is the 10th-highest among all defenders with at least 100 run defense snaps. He knows how to avoid blockers, read runs, and get into the running lane cleanly to make the tackle.
Now, Sherwood is a bit lighter for a linebacker, listed at under 220 pounds, and Dobbins has the power to break through tackles. This creates an opening for Dobbins to pick up yards after contact and chunk yardage. It can also demoralize the Jets' defense, as Sherwood is their key defender against the run, and forcing issues there could break the defense.
LT Garett Bolles vs. OLB Will McDonald IV
Bolles has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL to start the season, and while he isn’t facing a fierce pass rusher in McDonald, who is the type of pass rusher that has typically given him issues. Denver needs Bolles to keep playing at this elite level, which would prevent McDonald from finally putting things together and having a big day.
On the season, McDonald has 10 pressures and two sacks, while taking 0.93 seconds to get off the snap, but he shows his quickness, averaging 2.49 seconds to pressure, which is the eighth-fastest among qualifying defenders.
Meanwhile, Bolles has allowed a 4.1% pressure rate, which is the second-lowest among all qualifying tackles. He has also excelled at shutting down quick pressures, taking less than three seconds. His first one allowed this season was against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was only his second since Week 14 of the 2024 season.
Broncos' Interior OL vs. DL Quinnen Williams
While Matt Peart was expected to start at left guard for Ben Powers, Alex Palczewski, who has been the sixth blocker for the Broncos this season, could get the start. Since coming to the NFL, Palczewski has had two snaps on the left side of the line, and both came this year with him at left tackle, where Bolles lined up on the right side as a tight end. Peart has worked on the left side both preseasons.
Either way, there is a potential issue with Williams. Changing out a starter could lead to communication issues with center Luke Wattenberg and right guard Quinn Meinerz, opening the door for Williams to have a big day.
While Williams hasn’t had the impact as a pass rusher this season, he has been an outstanding run defender, as he leads the NFL with nine rushers stopped for no gain or a loss, which is 10.6% of his run defense snaps. He leads the charge in the league-leading 31 run stuffs for the Jets, but the Broncos have been stuffed at the eighth-lowest rate in the NFL.
A change at left guard opens the door for communication errors, which could stall the Broncos' run game. The Broncos need to be ready for Williams on the interior, and hope the rest can fall into place for a successful day running the ball.