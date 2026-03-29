Broncos’ 2026 Draft Assets Look Different After the Waddle Trade

The Denver Broncos shook up their draft war chest when they made the Jaylen Waddle trade . The Broncos relinquished their 2026 first- and third-round draft picks to the Miami Dolphins, and swapped four-rounders.

The silver lining, beyond Waddle's arrival, is how that fourth-round swap moved Denver up the board in that round. And for those fans who may be struggling with the haul Denver gave up to get the talented wideout, just view Waddle as the Broncos' first-round pick this year. By the fall, you won't be having any second thoughts.

So, with the Waddle trade officially in the books, let's take a look at the seven total draft picks the Broncos still have in the war chest as we approach April.

Round 2 : No. 62 overall

: No. 62 overall Round 4 : No. 108 overall

: No. 108 overall Round 4 : No. 111 overall (MIA swap)

: No. 111 overall (MIA swap) Round 5 : No. 170 overall

: No. 170 overall Round 7 : No. 246 overall

: No. 246 overall Round 7 : No. 256 overall (comp pick)

: No. 256 overall (comp pick) Round 7: No. 257 overall (comp pick)

What it Means

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos have plenty of ammunition to make a dent in the 2026 draft. This class will be similar to the 2022 and 2023 draft classes that were bereft of a first-round pick because of the Russell Wilson trade.

In 2022, the Broncos' first pick of the draft ended up being second-round linebacker Nik Bonitto. Boom. In 2023, the Broncos' first pick was second-round wideout/returner Marvin Mims Jr. They have four All-Pro nods and four Pro Bowl selections between them.

That bodes well for the Broncos' No. 62 overall pick. The question is, what position (and hence, what prospect) will the Broncos be prioritizing in Round 2?

Because the Broncos finished 30th in the draft order, their only Day 2 pick is late in Round 2, but that doesn't mean they can't find a great player.

The draft is a crapshoot and GM George Paton has thrown some curveballs in the past, but we'd rarely be wrong if we project that second-rounder to be one of the NFL's premium positions, like offensive tackle, wide receiver (less likely with Waddle arriving), rush linebacker (unlikely), cornerback (possible but less likely), and quarterback (almost no chance).

That means that running back, linebacker, and tight end are less likely to be drafted in Round 2. However, it still depends greatly on the Broncos' internal big board, so, again, we're in full-blown 'guesstimation' territory when it comes to the team's draft plans.

I wouldn't rule out defensive line either, especially if a prospect they have rated higher than No. 62 is on the board . It can be a premium position, depending on the player, so Denver's board value would be the caveat there.

There's no third-rounder this year, although a draft-day trade could alter that. There are some really solid options at a few positions in the fourth and fifth, and from there, we get into the deep weeds of the seventh round.

A Ready-to-Compete Roster

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos don't have any desperate needs currently. This is one of the best rosters in the NFL.

That means the Broncos won't have to rely on any of their 2026 draft picks to step in and start right away. Although, like Jahdae Barron, RJ Harvey, and Pat Bryant last year, that doesn't mean there won't be a vision or role waiting for them.

Thus, the Broncos can really feel free to take the long view in the draft this year. Such a strategy redounds to the team's long-term benefit and its vision to remain a Super Bowl competitor moving forward with their young franchise quarterback, Bo Nix.

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