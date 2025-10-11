Report: Broncos Defender Set to Make Season Debut vs. Jets
As expected, the Denver Broncos have activated defensive lineman Malcolm Roach from the injured reserve list, setting up Roach to make his 2025 season debut against the New York Jets in London on Sunday.
To create room on the 53-man roster, per the Denver Post, the Broncos placed left guard Ben Powers on short-term IR due to a biceps tear. The team also promoted guard Calvin Throckmorton from the practice squad.
A former undrafted free agent and ex-Saint, Roach reunited with Broncos coach Sean Payton in March 2024, signing a two-year, $7 million contract to serve as the primary reserve behind starting NT D.J. Jones. He made all 17 appearances last season, logging 43 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble across 489 defensive snaps.
“There’s an optimism and a positive energy,” Payton said of Roach in July. ”With him, as soon as you find yourself maybe [thinking], ‘All right, it’s a hot day…’ He just has that energy and adds a lot to a room. It’s kind of contagious. You feel his presence—and to your point—sometimes you hear him before you see him. I don’t mind that with him.”
Roach missed the first five games of the 2025 campaign due to a calf strain sustained prior to Week 1. He got in "good work" earlier this week at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre and was designated to return for Denver's matchup across the pond versus Gang Green.
The Jets currently own the NFL's third-ranked rushing offense, averaging 144.4 ground yards per game on the strength of quarterback Justin Fields and running back Breece Hall. The Broncos currently rank fifth in rushing defense, surrendering 88.4 yards per game.
“They’re running the ball extremely well,” Payton said Friday, via the Denver Post. “Really well. We’ve seen Fields and his explosiveness. He’s involved in the run game. I think (Hall) is having one of his better seasons.”
On the other side of the ball, Powers is likely to be sidelined until December with his injury. Sixth-year veteran Matt Peart will start in his place against the Jets' formidable front-seven, with either Throckmorton or Alex Palczewski functioning as the backup LG.