The Good, Bad & Ugly from Broncos' 18-15 Road Win Over Texans
The Denver Broncos squeaked by the Houston Texans on the leg of Wil Lutz, who nailed a 34-yard field goal to secure the 18-15 win. After dropping 44 points on the Cowboys, the Broncos’ offense came crashing down to earth with questionable decisions and execution all around, but the defense stepped up big to keep them in the game.
This game left a lot to be desired on offense, but when it comes to the good, bad, and the ugly, we'll start with the defensive masterclass the Broncos put on.
The Good: Defense Comes Up Big
The Broncos’ defense only surrendered 15 points, keeping the Texans out of the end zone. The Broncos' stout defensive line stopped the Texans on back-to-back rushing attempts from the 1-yard and half-yard line, preventing an early touchdown.
Denver also racked up four more sacks, extending its league lead to 40. Defensive end Zach Allen was the most impactful lineman for the Broncos, totaling one sack, one batted pass, and two hurries per Pro Football Focus.
Broncos' safety Talanoa Hufanga also flew around the field and nearly had two interceptions, but unfortunately dropped them. This Broncos defense can go toe-to-toe with any offense lined up across from it, even with Patrick Surtain II missing from the lineup.
The Bad: Nix’s Rough Outing
Bo Nix had a sensational game against Dallas last week, but left a mountain of opportunities on the field in Houston. Nix continues to do his best Happy Feet impression, whether he’s pressured or not, leading to errant throws across all levels of the field.
There were a few drops in this game, which didn’t help Nix’s average, but he’s putting the ball near his receivers instead of right on them, often forcing them to make acrobatic catches. His biggest miss in Houston came on a pass to tight end Evan Engram, who was streaking wide open after executing a deadly double move, begging for the touchdown, but the ball sailed over and behind him.
Nix also seems to be checking out of a fair amount of plays at the line and into shot plays when he sees single coverage, with largely disappointing results. Sean Payton has had some head-scratching game plans, but when your quarterback can’t execute when the plays are there to be made, it’s hard to criticize the play-calling.
The Ugly: Not So Special Teams
We all know the Broncos’ special teams unit hasn’t been great all season, but without Marvin Mims Jr., it crumbled further. Michael Bandy was abysmal in place of Mims on kick/punt duties, muffing a punt and losing it to the Texans to set them up for a field goal.
The Broncos also had a field goal blocked, and allowed a 26-yard return from Braxton Berrios, as long snapper Michael Fraboni was called for a late hit out of bounds. Denver’s special teams have nosedived after hiring Darren Rizzi as coordinator.
Continuing to cover punts like this could sink any chances the Broncos have of beating another contender. After the game, Payton put Rizzi on notice with a clear ultimatum to shape up the unit, or else.
"The kicking game, we'll get that cleaned up or we'll find someone else that can do it," Payton said.
The Takeaway
The Broncos must immediately shift their focus to the Las Vegas Raiders on a short-week turnaround on Thursday Night Football. Short weeks are never easy, but if the Broncos can take down the hapless Raiders, they’ll have plenty of time to heal up with the bye week coming the following week.