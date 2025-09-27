Broncos Dealt a Possible Setback in Final Injury Report vs. Bengals
With the exception of the lingering absence of linebacker Dre Greenlaw, the Denver Broncos are very healthy entering Monday night's home matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Broncos have certainly already sustained some bumps and bruises, but the health indicator is pointing up.
That's a blessing to a 1-2 Broncos squad trying to snap a two-game losing streak. The Bengals are 2-1, but that plus-.500 record might not last much longer in the wake of Joe Burrow's devastating injury.
Jake Browning has been tasked with keeping the Bengals' ship afloat, and this week, he'll have to do it in the face of the pass-rush-possessed Broncos. Meanwhile, all eyes at Mile High are fixed on Bo Nix, and whether he can begin to turn in a performance that builds on his historic rookie year.
Let's take a look at both teams' final injury report.
Broncos
Questionable
- Marvin Mims Jr. | WR (Hip)
Full Go
- Nate Adkins | TE (Foot)
- Nik Bonitto | OLB (Wrist)
- Evan Engram | TE (Back)
- John Franklin-Myers (Hip)
- Alex Singleton | LB (Thumb)
Analysis
Mims is the only fly in the ointment this week, after he popped up on the injury report on Saturday as a limited participant in practice. He had a huge game against the Bengals in Week 17 last year, catching eight passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
That's a situation to monitor, but if Mims isn't ready by Monday night, perhaps it could give rise to rookie Pat Bryant, whom Broncos Country wants to be more involved. It could also make the Broncos' punt returns a bit more sketchy. Riley Moss is at least reliable as a ball fielder, but perhaps not as a returner, in terms of yards after the catch.
If not Bryant, the Broncos could turn to Trent Sherfield, who's a player slightly more in the mold of Mims. The Broncos have some depth at wide receiver, and with Engram returning after missing last week's game, Sean Payton will have options.
The Broncos have some dings, but they're in a good spot entering Week 4.
Bengals
Out
- Noah Fant | TE (Concussion)
- Shemar Stewart | DE (Ankle)
Full Go
- Samaje Perine | RB (Finger)
- Dalton Risner | OG (Calf)
- Cam Taylor-Britt | CB (Hamstring)
Analysis
Two key Bengals will miss Week 4, with Fant and the team's first-round draft pick ruled out. Meanwhile, two other former Broncos are on the practice report this week in Perine and Risner.
The one to watch here, though, is Taylor-Britt. The Broncos will look his way a time or two to see if that hamstring is bothering him. Keep an eye on wideouts like Troy Franklin and Courtland Sutton to have a big game on Monday Night Football.