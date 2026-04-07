With the Denver Broncos set for the 2026 NFL draft in just a few weeks, we're breaking down what they've done in the past when it comes to the biggest positions they need to address.

One of those positions is running back. The Broncos just re-signed J.K. Dobbins to a two-year deal . When Dobbins was healthy, he and 2025 second-round pick RJ Harvey formed a good combination.

However, when Dobbins missed the second half of the season because of injuries, Harvey had to step into the lead role, and while he had his moments, he wasn't as effective. Harvey could improve in 2026, but it still raises the question of what would happen if Dobbins were to miss time.

Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie will return but they have their limitations, meaning the Broncos should draft a running back for competition. But how have the Broncos done when it comes to past drafts?

Here's a list of every running back the Broncos have drafted since 2011, the first year of the rookie pay scale.

Ronnie Hillman, 2012, third round

Montee Ball, 2013, second round

Devontae Booker, 2016, fourth round

De'Angelo Henderson, 2017, sixth round

Royce Freeman, 2018, third round

David Williams, 2018, seventh round

Javonte Williams, 2021, second round

Audric Estime, 2024, fifth round

RJ Harvey, 2025, second round

What it Means

Phillip Lindsay. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos have found solid contributors at running back in the draft, but most of them didn't prove to be the featured back. The closest is Javonte Williams, who did some good things but was allowed to leave in free agency.

Ball showed some promise early on, but didn't pan out over time. Booker was fine as a No. 2 back, which is acceptable for a fourth-rounder, but he never proved to be the featured back.

Since 2011, though, the Broncos' running backs who had the most success tended to be undrafted free agents, such as C.J. Anderson and Phillip Lindsay, who combined for three Pro Bowl seasons. Anderson had multiple seasons of quality play, and Lindsay was the last Broncos running back to surpass 1,000 yards in a single season.

The Takeaway

Though the Broncos' draft record at running back hasn't been the greatest, there has been a tendency since George Paton became general manager to draft them early. Both Williams and Harvey were second-round selections made by Paton.

That doesn't mean that the Broncos have to draft a running back in the second round, though. What the Broncos need is somebody who can be an upgrade over the likes of McLaughlin or Badie in his rookie season. If he could then develop into a No. 2 back, that would be fine.

If the Broncos drafted somebody on Day 3 who turns out like Booker, for example, that would be perfectly acceptable for a No. 3 back, who could then take on the No. 2 role in the future.

Of course, there could be some interest in an undrafted free agent to provide competition. As evidenced by Anderson and Lindsay, the right undrafted player can become a significant contributor.