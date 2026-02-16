What Broncos Must Look For in a Free-Agent Wide Receiver

Many Denver Broncos fans would like to see the team add more playmakers to the offense this offseason. In particular, there are fans who would like to see the Broncos add another veteran receiver .

Though the Broncos do have four wide receivers who are under contract for 2025, they don't have one who can truly draw attention away from their top player, Courtland Sutton .

And though the Broncos are unlikely to find a truly elite receiver in free agency — and there's no guarantee they would find one in a trade — that doesn't mean they can't find somebody who can command attention away from Sutton.

But to know what the Broncos need in such a receiver, it's important to note the strengths and weaknesses of the current receivers to know exactly what to look for in an upgrade.

Current Strengths of the WR Corps

Starting with Sutton, he's a big receiver who excels at contested catches and ensuring he's inbounds when making catches on the sidelines. However, he isn't always good at creating separation from defensive backs, which can allow opposing defenses to take him out of a play.

Troy Franklin assumed the No. 2 role to open the season, and he does have good speed that allows him to get separation. He can also do a good job with route running. However, he has a smaller frame, so he's not someone who can win a physical matchup like Sutton can.

Because of this, Franklin isn't a receiver who is well-suited to make a contested catch when the situation calls for it. This often happens when he's open for a catch, but a defender is approaching him, and he sometimes loses focus on the ball and drops it.

Pat Bryant emerged this season as a quality receiver who does a good job with blocking and making contested catches. However, he has the same issue with separation that Sutton has. Furthermore, he's still needs development in certain aspects of his game.

As for Marvin Mims Jr., it would be nice to see him get more involved in the offense, but he's similar to Franklin in that his speed allows him to get separation, but he's not going to often win a physical matchup. Furthermore, Mims's route running isn't elite, so he's limited to being a deep threat who can be utilized in the backfield in certain situations.

What Denver Needs

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thus, when it comes to finding another receiver, the Broncos need somebody who can get separation, does a good job with route running, and can win a physical matchup if necessary. That receiver doesn't need to be a bigger guy, like Sutton, who can catch jump balls, but one who has speed and can still make the tough catch if the situation arises.

Analyzing the free-agent field, the Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce is easily the best option for the Broncos to target to give them a receiver who can draw more attention from Sutton. Pierce can get separation, but he has shown he can make the tough catch as well.

Green Bay's Romeo Doubs is another free agent who might make sense. He is similar to Franklin, but he has a bigger frame and may be better suited to make tough catches when the situation calls for it.

The New York Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson is coming off his best season as a pro, but there may be questions about whether he's a one-year wonder. He's also closer to Mims in terms of his talents, so he probably doesn't make sense for what the Broncos need.

Another name to keep in mind is Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers. He is currently under contract with the 49ers, but they voided his guarantees for 2026, and Aiyuk never filed an objection with the NFLPA. Thus, it appears likely that San Francisco will release him with a post-June 1 designation.

If Aiyuk is released, he would certainly be an option for the Broncos. While a trade could be considered, it would have to be a "buy low" scenario in which the Broncos don't give up a high draft pick, given that everything indicates the 49ers are done with Aiyuk.

The Focus: An Upgrade Over Franklin

The main thing the Broncos want to find is a receiver who would be an upgrade over Franklin. Again, that's somebody who can get separation, has good speed, but is able to handle himself well in a physical matchup.

That would make Pierce the ideal target in unrestricted free agency, though Doubs could be a fallback option if the Broncos can't sign Pierce. If Aiyuk is released, he should certainly be on the Broncos' radar.

Going after a receiver similar to Sutton would be nice, but the hope should be that Bryant eventually becomes the guy to replace Sutton. The fact is, the Broncos are only committed to Sutton through 2026 and would be able to cut him in 2027 if necessary, with it becoming increasingly easy to move on from him in 2028 and 2029.

Finding such an upgrade over Franklin and a true complement to Sutton could be one of the final pieces of the puzzle to make the Broncos' offense better and keep them in Super Bowl contention.