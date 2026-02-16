Former Pro Bowl WR Hits Broncos' Radar Ahead of Free Agency

The Denver Broncos could go big-game hunting for wide receiver help this offseason, and a potential target just became available.

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins released eight-time Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill as part of a massive organizational overhaul under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. The move created $28.2 million in dead cap while saving the club $22.9 million in 2026.

The writing was on the wall for Hill, who suffered through an injury-ruined 2025 campaign that limited him to only four appearances after suffering a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL.

A former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill has tallied 819 receptions for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns across 145 career appearances. His best season came in 2023, his first with Miami, when he totaled 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 scores.

Hill, 32 (in March), joins a relatively uninspiring free-agent market that also features Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, Washington's Deebo Samuel, Baltimore's DeAndre Hopkins, and Houston's Christian Kirk.

Pro Football Network recently identified Denver as a sensible landing spot for Evans.

"Like the Steelers, the Denver Broncos are also a playoff team with a big-bodied WR1, the player in this case being Courtland Sutton. However, the latter are closer to being a Super Bowl-caliber team, seeing as though they made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game before falling short this postseason," PFN's Jacob Infante wrote on Feb. 11.

"Troy Franklin looks the part of a good complementary weapon for Sutton, but the Broncos could use a little more firepower on offense to get them over the hump. With nearly $29 million in cap space, Denver has enough wiggle room to make a move work if it so chooses."

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Don't Hold Your Breath ...

While undoubtedly one of the best of his generation, and a likely future Hall-of-Famer, there's a much stronger case to be made against bringing Hill to the Mile High City than for. Quite simply, this isn't the same player he was in Kansas City, or even early on in Miami.

This is a walking, talking, aging character concern whose prime is quite clearly in the rearview, and not worth the possible locker-room or cultural disruption for an organization that remains smack-dab in the middle of its Super Bowl window.

A more plausible solution for the Broncos, who are expected to upgrade their offensive skill group this offseason, is acquiring a WR1 via trade. To that end, ESPN's Bill Barnwell on Monday proposed they make a play for Philadelphia's A.J. Brown, sending cornerback Riley Moss and a 2026 second-round pick to close the deal.

"It would be a big swing for the Broncos, but after coming within a score of making it to the Super Bowl, I wouldn't fault Payton for trying to add one more essential player on offense," Barnwell wrote.