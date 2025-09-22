Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 23-20 Loss to Chargers
After another gut-wrenching loss on a last-second field goal, the Denver Broncos have to search for answers for ways to close out football games. The Broncos have squandered fourth-quarter leads in back-to-back games due to an impotent offense and a defense that has to be perfect against quarterbacks who are playing at an incredibly high level.
This week’s loss, a 23-20 road defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, sets the club back with a 1-2 record. It stings in a particularly strong manner because the Chargers are now two full games ahead of every team in the AFC West with a 3-0 record. It also comes on the heels of the Broncos leading for every second of the fourth quarter in both of their last two contests.
The Broncos desperately need to find a killer instinct when the game is on the line. They need somebody on the roster to step up and make a play.
It’s been a brutally incompetent start to the season, as even several team captains have made critical mistakes in critical game moments. Let’s get into this week's stock report.
Stud | Justin Strnad | LB
If you had to choose one Bronco to name as the player of the week, Strnad would probably be that player. He was fantastic against the Chargers despite not filling up the stat sheet. His impact in the running game when taking on blockers directly impacted several different running plays, and he was rock solid in coverage for the majority of the contest.
Strnad was the highest-rated defender, per Pro Football Focus, with an 81.5 overall defense grade. He was the second-highest rated player in coverage, only allowing one reception for 10 yards. He was incredibly effective as a blitzer, and despite only having one recorded pressure, he was consistently in the Chargers' backfield all afternoon.
Dud | Quinn Meinerz | RG
This was a very shaky performance from one of the best players at the position in the entire league. Meinerz struggled mightily as a run blocker, allowing defensive linemen to cross his face and blow plays up in the backfield several times.
Meinerz didn’t show his typical “bully ball” mentality when getting into one-on-one situations and rarely got displacement as a drive blocker. He was mostly solid in pass protection, but there were times he was driven back into the backfield to allow some muddy pockets.
This feels like more of an exception to the rule for Meinerz, and I expect a bounce back next week against the Bengals.
Stud | J.K. Dobbins | RB
Two weeks ago, I had Dobbins as a major disappointment and stock down player because it didn’t appear as if he had the same burst and explosive playmaking ability that we’ve seen from him over the course of his oft-injured career.
Two weeks later, that take couldn’t have been more incorrect. Or another one of those exceptions to the rule. You decide.
Dobbins has easily been the most consistent and productive player for the Broncos' offense this season, with another solid showing against the Chargers that included three explosive runs and a touchdown. On the drive to open the third quarter, he literally orchestrated a three-play, 66-yard scoring drive by himself, including a 41-yard run and a 19-yard one-handed touchdown reception (ruled a run play because the pass was a lateral).
Dobbins needs more touches in the running game. 11 total carries for 83 yards is all you should need to know.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Dud | Adam Trautman | TE
There’s no easy way to put this. Trautman was absolutely terrible against the Chargers, in every way. So much so that if it weren’t for Evan Engram’s injury, I don’t think Trautman should be on the field in any capacity moving forward.
Trautman was horrifingly bad as a blocker, blew several assignments that cost the offense yards (and points), had two penalties, and didn’t record a single target on the afternoon.
Trautman is a favorite of Sean Payton, so I don’t think his playing time is in any danger as of this point. We’ll see if the additions of Nate Adkins (who wasn’t much better than Trautman) and Engram force Payton’s hand to get Trautman off the field, but that’s highly unlikely.
Stud | John Franklin-Myers | DL
The Broncos have already handed out contract extensions to several players over the past few months, but the one who has been the most vocal about wanting a new contract has been Franklin-Myers. If he puts out a handful more performances like he did against the Chargers, he’s going to get paid in a big fashion, whether in Denver or on the open market.
Franklin-Myers was fantastic, especially as a pass rusher. He only played 37 total snaps on Sunday, but racked up three pressures, including a sack and two run stops.
Franklin-Myers' 80.5 pass-rush grade ranked second of any Bronco defender behind Jonathon Cooper (who recorded 10 total pressures), and it was incredibly fun to watch his swim move win consistently wherever he lined up on the defensive line.
Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, and Cooper get the majority of the attention from the major media outlets, mostly because they are the ones who have signed contract extensions here recently. Franklin-Myers needs the credit he deserves.
Dud | Bo Nix Bo Nix
I hate to do it again, but Bo Nix needs to be significantly better in critical situations than he has been to open this season. Combine that with three missed deep shots to wide-open receivers over the course of the game? It’s not looking pretty right now, and that needs to change if Denver truly has playoff aspirations in 2025.
Nix looks like he is pressing far too often, trying to make the spectacular play rather than the right one. He isn’t getting his feet underneath him in the pocket to deliver accurate passes, and he isn’t sensing the pressure the same way he did to close out last season.
Denver’s offense continues to struggle on third down (2–of-13 against the Chargers) and in the fourth quarter. Those areas are considered quarterback “money downs," where you need a player who can find big plays in a timely manner. He hasn’t figured that out with any consistency yet, and that is a major factor in why the Broncos are sitting at 1-2 to open the year.
Recommended Articles
He’s still learning the NFL game, but Nix has to start controlling the situation more often and more comfortably, especially with a late-game lead.