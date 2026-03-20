Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers of First Two Weeks of Free Agency

Two weeks have passed since the NFL free agency period started, and now that the dust has settled, the Denver Broncos have made several key moves. The Broncos re-signed the majority of their in-house free agents, namely tight end Adam Trautman, running back J.K. Dobbins, and linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

The Broncos have only signed one outside free agent, former Cincinnati Bengals safety and special teams ace Tycen Anderson. The biggest acquisition came in a trade with the Miami Dolphins for star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, which cost Denver its first and third-round draft picks, while swapping fourth-rounders.

Given the moves made so far, the Broncos have a handful of players who are much more comfortable and some who might be shaking in their cleats. Let’s dive into the biggest winners and losers from the Broncos’ free agency moves thus far.

Winner: Sai’vion Jones | DL

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive defensive end Sai'vion Jones (95) reacts after a fumble recovery during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With the unfortunate departure of defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Tennessee Titans, Jones will have the opportunity to increase his snap count significantly. Franklin-Myers is leaving a 516-snap void in the Broncos’ defense, and with Jones only accounting for 33 snaps in 2025, he’ll have to make up for most of those lost opportunities.

Playing 483 more snaps will be an adjustment for the 2025 third-round pick, but Jones is undoubtedly the biggest benefactor on the Broncos’ defensive line.

Loser: Troy Franklin | WR

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA: Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates following a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the addition of Waddle, third-year wideout Troy Franklin could have a decreased role in the Broncos’ offense. There’s no doubt that Franklin is talented, having improved last year from his rookie campaign, posting 709 yards and six touchdowns (263 yards and two scores in 2024), but his skill set overlaps with Waddle’s.

Waddle is a deep-ball threat, great at tracking the ball in the air, and is lethal against zone defenses, which Broncos pass catchers struggled against last season. Franklin is good in zone coverage, but not nearly as consistent.

Franklin can also get open downfield, but he struggles to track deep balls and has ultra-inconsistent hands, leading to wide-open drops. Franklin is talented and still developing, but his snaps will be reduced, and don’t be surprised if he gets traded, similarly to Devaughn Vele just an offseason ago.

Winner: Brandon Jones | S

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 15: Denver safety Brandon Jones (22) in action during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 15, 2024. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

After trading for Waddle, the Broncos are without a first-round pick, and many draft experts had mocked Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to Denver at pick 30. There’s been much speculation about what kind of shape Jones will be in following his torn pectoral suffered late last season, as he was rumored to return late into the playoffs, but was ultimately shut down for the remainder of the season.

The signing of Bengals safety Tycen Anderson won’t threaten Jones’ starting spot, as Anderson is primarily a special teams player and has only played 64 defensive snaps. For now, Jones can rest easy.

Loser: Tight End Room

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Evan Engram only caught 50 passes for 436 yards and a lone touchdown in his first season with the Broncos. His chemistry with Bo Nix never came together.

Engram greatly relies on his speed to make plays, but at the age of 31, he’s lost some of that juice that made him a viable threat. Adam Trautman was re-signed to a three-year, $17 million contract, which is the Broncos' most head-scratching move.

Trautman failed to be a consistent force as a blocker, often killing plays with wiffed blocks or negating big offensive gains by getting called for holding. He was also abysmal in the passing game, catching 20 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown.

The Broncos may have made it to the AFC championship game, but Trautman and Engram are the classmates who got an A+ after contributing nothing to a group project. Rolling into 2026 with the same tight end room could be catastrophic for the Broncos’ offense, but free agents like David Njoku and Jonnu Smith are still available to sign.

Winners: Bo Nix & Courtland Sutton

Oct 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now that Sutton will have Waddle lining up opposite him, he’ll finally get less attention from opposing defensive backs. Sutton is a big-bodied jump-ball receiver who has had no help from his fellow receiving corps, resulting in double coverage and less than optimal opportunities.

Waddle will command much more attention with his homerun explosiveness, whether it be turning a quick pass into a sizable gain or flying past an opposing secondary on an 80-yard bomb. Having a wideout to complement Sutton will also greatly benefit Nix.

Waddle excels at yards-after-the-catch plays, including all the lovely screen passes that Sean Payton loves to employ. Waddle is a great route runner who can work the intermediate level of the field, which Denver’s receivers struggled to do with any consistency.

Sutton and Waddle complement each other’s play styles perfectly and open up the offense for Nix, giving him a second reliable target to thrive in his third year.

The Takeaway

The Broncos’ free agency, outside of the Waddle trade, has been woefully quiet, but coming off an AFC championship game appearance, their front office doesn’t feel the need to make too much noise.

Over the past two weeks, there were several winners and losers across the roster, but overall, the Broncos have improved their chances of returning to the AFC championship game and beyond.