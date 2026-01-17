The Denver Broncos have a chance to exact sweet revenge with the Buffalo Bills coming to Empower Field at Mile High for the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Last year, Denver, as the No. 7 seed, went to Buffalo and got stampeded in a 31-7 loss.

That loss still sits heavily with the Broncos.

Denver has a lot going its way , from the health of the team to playing at home to scheduling. The Broncos had a first-round bye, while the Bills will have to travel for two games in six days.

There are no excuses for the Broncos if they lose this game, but walking out victorious won’t be easy. Here are five bold predictions for Saturday's do-or-die action.

Troy Franklin Has Two 40-Yard Receptions & a TD

The Broncos' lone touchdown last year against the Bills was a deep shot to Franklin, and while the Nix-to-Franklin connection on deep passes hasn't been consistent, the Broncos know they will need those explosive plays.

Despite their issues, Nix and Franklin figure it out and connect deep twice, with one going for a touchdown.

Denver has to find a way to get explosives more consistently, and that is part of Franklin's role with this team. The issues connecting deep are not only with him, but not even mainly on him, as Nix has struggled to drop the pass in the bucket. Let's hope the extra time off helps Nix get it corrected.

RJ Harvey Scores Three TDs

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bills' defense had issues with both Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten. They combined for 118 rushing yards on 14 attempts, and Etienne added 49 yards on five catches, with one being a touchdown.

While Harvey has had issues finding consistency as a runner, he has done well in the red zone, and his work as a receiver has been a threat to opposing defenses.

The Bills' rushing defense is susceptible, so Harvey could have a big day, but that depends on how much Jaleel McLaughlin factors into the Broncos' rushing game. Even then, Harvey will likely get the red-zone work, as he has shown more power in his game over recent weeks, is tough to tackle, and adds another element with his receiving chops.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

James Cook Held Under 100 Total Yards

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) gets taken down by Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The expectation for the Broncos' defense is to sell out to stop the run, as the Jaguars did, but they have the better pieces to do it without overcommitting. Cook was held to 46 yards on 15 carries in Jacksonville last week. Even as a receiver, he only added five yards.

The Broncos have had some down moments against the run, but when they commit to stopping it without getting caught flat-footed, they've excelled. The Broncos are one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL, and while the Bills ran all over them a year ago, Denver brought in Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw with those results in mind.

Denver should be able to eliminate Cook as a factor on the ground and through the air.

Bills' Offense Held Under 100 Rush Yards

The Bills have been held under 100 rushing yards only twice this season, and a third time by the Jaguars in the Wildcard Round. With Josh Allen as beat up as he is ( three injuries ), he may not have it in him to be the rushing factor he typically is, and the Bills can't risk losing him.

Denver has the defensive pieces to eliminate the run. The Broncos have allowed over 100 total rushing yards only seven times this season, showing their tenacity as run defenders, and they take pride in it.

With Denver getting healthy, and the Bills being as injured as they are offensively, Denver can make eliminating the run a priority.

Broncos Win the Penalty Game

The Broncos are one of the NFL's most penalized teams, while the Bills rank in the middle of the pack. With Carl Cheffers as the referee in this one, it should be a balanced game, despite him being one of the most flag-happy officials.

In the end, the Broncos are penalized no more than five times and for no more than 50 yards.

More Must-Read Broncos-Bills Coverage