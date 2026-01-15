The Denver Broncos are about as healthy as they could reasonably hope to be after a long 17-game season. Entering the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Broncos haven't taken the field in 13 days, and they're rested and ready to host the Buffalo Bills .

We've been monitoring the practice reports all week long. Since this game is kicking off on Saturday at 2:30 pm MDT, both teams released their final injury reports on Thursday.

Let's examine, starting with the team that will be hosting its first home playoff game in a decade.

Broncos' Final Injury Report

Player Position Injury Status John Franklin-Myers DL Hip Dre Greenlaw LB Hamstring Drew Sanders LB Ankle Out Lucas Krull TE Foot Out

Analysis

The Broncos are getting back Franklin-Myers and Greenlaw, both of whom missed the season finale. Greenlaw hasn't played since Week 16.

Last year, the Bills imposed their will on the Broncos, rushing for 210 yards. Having Franklin-Myers and Greenlaw in the lineup should go a long way toward preventing that from happening again.

Just don't ask Sean Payton about Greenlaw's propensity for "attacking downhill." Yikes.

As for Sanders and Krull, both are still on injured reserve. The Broncos designated both to return earlier this week, but the team will kick that can down the road for now.

Just because the Broncos started their clock doesn't mean they have to actually activate them. The designation allows Sanders and Krull to practice with the team, while the coaches evaluate and decide whether and when to activate them.

The team has 21 days to make that decision. If they're not activated in time, Sanders and Krull will simply remain on IR.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bills' Final Injury Report

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) during the second half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Player Position Injury Status Josh Allen QB Foot/Knee/Finger (R) A.J. Epenesa DE Neck Dalton Kincaid TE Knee/Calf Matt Milano LB Ankle Matt Prater K Quad (R)/Calf (R) Greg Rousseau DE Back Shaq Thompson LB Neck Damar Hamlin S Pectoral Questionable Terrel Bernard LB Calf Questionable Curtis Samuel WR Elbow Questionable Ty Johnson RB Ankle Questionable Ed Oliver DT Bicep Questionable Maxwell Hairston CB Ankle Out Jordan Poyer S Hamstring Out

Analysis

Allen is a full go, though he's dealing with three different injuries. He'll leave it all out there on the field.

Meanwhile, Hairston and Poyer have been ruled out of Saturday's Divisional Round matchup. That's music to Bo Nix's ears.

Several Bills are listed as questionable, but three of them are still working back from IR. All three are key: Hamlin, Oliver, and Samuel.

If Samuel is able to go, he'd give Allen another valuable passing target, after Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers were placed on IR this week after suffering knee injuries in the Wildcard Round. Samuel is a situation to monitor closely on gameday.

Other key players listed as questionable include Johnson, who was a problem for the Broncos last year in the Wildcard Round, as well as Bernard. Milano is banged up a linebacker, too, but he's listed as a full go, along with Bills like Rousseau, Thompson, Kincaid, and Prater.

Prater is another situation to monitor closely. As a right-legged kicker, he's still dealing with a right quad and calf injury. He kicked field goals and extra points in Jacksonville last week, but punter Mitch Wishnowsky had to handle kickoffs.

Fans can expect any of the players listed as questionable to give it everything they've got to be ready to go because it's do or die for the Bills. The two that could present the most problems are Oliver and Samuel.

I've already explained why Samuel could be key, but if the Bills get Oliver back, he would go a long way toward bolstering what has been a flagging rushing defense this season. And the ground attack hasn't exactly been Denver's strong suit since starting running back J.K. Dobbins went down in Week 10.

More Must-Read Broncos-Bills Coverage