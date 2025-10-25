Broncos QB Bo Nix Could Tie Historic Kyler Murray Record vs. Cowboys
The Denver Broncos sit in first place in the AFC West entering Week 8. At 5-2, the Broncos are one game ahead of the 4-3 Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
It's the Broncos' best start since 2016. However, that Gary Kubiak-led squad started off strong, only to lose five of its last last nine, finishing 9-7 and missing the playoffs.
Kubiak resigned at season's end, ushering in the arguably the worst eight-year stretch in team history. The 2025 Broncos can avoid the fate of Kubiak's 2016 counterparts, but they'll have to vanquish the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Mile High.
Entering Week 8, several individual Broncos are approaching career milestones or are on the brink of records. Let's take a look at the milestones on the table for the Broncos, with a couple of key team marks within reach.
8-Game Winning Streak at Stake
The Broncos have won seven straight games vs. the Cowboys, with an all-time head-to-head record of 9-4. A win on Sunday would give the Broncos eight straight over 'America's Team.'
Bo Nix Looking to Keep the TD Streak Rolling
Nix needs one passing score to become the third player with an active passing touchdown streak of at least 16 games. On top of that, he needs three total touchdowns to tie Kyler Murray for the fifth-most touchdowns by a player in his first 25 career games.
Nix has a great opportunity to do just that. The Cowboys have one of the NFL's worst defenses, though their offense is one of the best. This game could be a shootout, which would favor Nix hitting these milestones.
Courtland Sutton Poised to Eclipse an Amigo
Sutton needs three receptions for tie wide receiver Vance Johnson for the sixth-most catches in team history. Sutton has been steadily rising up the Broncos' all-time record books this season.
Health willing, his climb will continue.
Garett Bolles to Earn Third-Most Tackle Starts Ever
Bolles will start on Sunday, which will tie tackle Dave Studdard for the third-most regular-season starts by a tackle in team history. Bolles has spent his entire career with the Broncos after being selected in the first round back in 2017.
Nik Bonitto Trying to Keep Pace With Doom
Bonitto needs 2.5 sacks to tie defensive end Elvis Dumervil for the second-most sacks by a Bronco through eight games of a season. Bonitto was shut out in the sack department last week by Andrew Thomas, but he'll face an injured Tyler Guyton on Sunday, a left tackle who struggles to block speed rushers.
Jonathon Cooper Aiming for Seventh-Round History
Cooper needs 1.5 sacks to become the first seventh-round draft pick since 1996 to record multiple sacks in three straight games. He was a force last week vs. the New York Giants, and enters this game with six sacks.