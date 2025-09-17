PFF Ranks Broncos’ Bo Nix as NFL’s Worst QB Right Now
The Denver Broncos stand at 1-1 entering Week 3's road tilt vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. As a passer, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has gone 47-of-70 (67.1%) for 382 yards and four touchdowns, with three interceptions and a rating of 82.0.
Nix has also lost a fumble, making him responsible for four total giveaways, but he's only been sacked once. In terms of yardage, he currently ranks No. 26 in the NFL and is tied for third in touchdown passes.
Yet, Pro Football Focus has Nix ranked No. 32 among NFL quarterbacks through two weeks, based on grade. Another way of putting it: PFF has Nix graded as the NFL's worst quarterback currently.
It's been a deep fall from grace for PFF over the past several years. There was a time about 10 years ago when I'd have Broncos players DMing me to ask for their PFF grades after a given game. Now, though, PFF's grades are no longer coveted because they don't reflect reality with consistency.
Has Nix played lights-out thus far? No. But he certainly hasn't played worse than Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Flacco. PFF has Nix ranked lower than both quarterbacks, with guys like Jake Browning in Cleveland and Bryce Young in Carolina graded higher.
PFF's grading system is mercurial and far from transparent. So it comes down to trust.
In order for its grades to have meaning, the reader or subscriber must have a basic trust in PFF as a publication, believing that its internal grading system has its ducks in a row and is somehow ethically doing a professional job at measuring an individual player's performance.
A chasm has opened up, separating PFF's grades from even the eye test. Now, people have to question the veracity of the analytics giant's system. That particular ship sailed a long time ago. PFF's grades have lacked credibility for years.
Now, PFF offers some advanced metrics that are measurable and can be verified by anyone willing to put in the time. They can help dig deeper into a given player's statistical output and beyond the box score. That's where the true value of advanced analytics comes into play.
As far as its grades go, though, PFF is approaching a laughing stock. That's doubly true within Broncos Country, where fans have come to view anything from PFF with utter derision. PFF is dismissed out of hand within the Broncos' fan base because the site is perceived to have a palpable bias against Denver.
PFF also has an established bias against Nix. One example? PFF compared Nix, a quarterback who produced one of the most prolific in NFL history, to Mac Jones this past summer, a first-round bust who's bounced around the league for two years after flaming out in New England. I wish nothing but the best for Jones, but comparing Nix to him is a joke.
From PFF's position rankings in the offseason to its grading system, the site seems to have squandered the very credibility it established more than a decade ago. Again, many of PFF's advanced metrics can help drill deeper and tell a more complete story of a given player, but the grades? Utterly useless.
Here's the good news, though. Of course, Broncos Country cares about how national publications portray Nix. But take heart in knowing that of all the people bothered by it, he's likely the one losing the least amount of sleep.