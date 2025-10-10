Broncos QB Bo Nix & Wife Izzy Are Expecting Their First Child
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy, are expecting their first child. Izzy announced the exciting news on Instagram on Friday.
"Nix party of 3!!!" her caption read, followed by a Bible verse: “'Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.' Jeremiah 1:5."
How Bo Met Izzy
The Nixes met at Auburn University, where Bo played the first three years of his collegiate career. Meanwhile, Izzy Smoke was an Auburn cheerleader.
The two were engaged in July of 2021, when Nix popped the question at the Tigers' Jordan-Hare Stadium. When Bo transferred to Oregon, Izzy followed him, although she graduated from Auburn first.
The couple married the following summer in Alabama. Bo then began his playing career at Oregon, which lasted two years before he was drafted at No. 12 overall by the Broncos.
The Bo Story So Far
Since then, the Nixes have called the Mile High City home. Bo wasted little time ingratiating himself with Broncos Country, becoming the first rookie quarterback to start a regular-season opener since John Elway in 1983.
Nix would lead the Broncos to a 10-win season and the club's first playoff berth since 2015. He entered the 2025 season with Mile-High expectations, and while his play has been somewhat up and down, he has the Broncos at 3-2 on the heels of handing the defending World Champion Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season.
Nix is the son of Patrick Nix, who was also a quarterback at Auburn. Patrick coached his son, Bo, at Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, AL.
Nix's dream was to play for the Auburn Tigers, and he achieved it. He earned the starting job at Auburn as a true freshman, and went on to earn SEC Freshman of the Year honors.
Unfortunately, following a sea-change in the coaching staff, it didn't pan out as Nix dreamed, and he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in December of 2021. Nix revealed that he was "miserable" under Auburn's then-new head coach Bryan Harsin.
Nix would land at Oregon, reuniting with former Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. Nix also hit it off with the Ducks' head coach, Dan Lanning.
Armed with the same coordinator who helped him set the SEC on fire as a freshman, Nix went on to put up some massive numbers at Oregon, forcing his way into the first-round conversation two years later.
The Broncos fell in love with Nix pre-draft, but he would have to fall to them. Despite being the sixth quarterback taken in the 2023 NFL draft, the Broncos got their guy, and the rest is history.
Congratulations to the Nixes, now a party of three.