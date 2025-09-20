Five Bold Broncos Predictions vs. Chargers in Week 3
This is going to be a challenging game for the Denver Broncos as the Los Angeles Chargers look like one of the better NFL teams through the first two games. Meanwhile, the Broncos' defense, which was touted as one of the best in the NFL, got exposed in the passing game by the Indianapolis Colts last week.
Some of my bold predictions wouldn't contribute to a likely Broncos win. Some would. The Broncos' performance through two weeks is enough to give any analyst pause.
With that said, here's the limit of bold possibilities I could see happening on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
RB Leads Broncos in Targets & Catches
The Chargers love to limit passing offense to short throws and rally down to the ball. They pride themselves on limiting receivers, which isn’t good, considering Sean Payton's love for using running backs in the passing game.
If the Broncos want to stick in this one, they can’t allow the Chargers to force a lot of targets to the running backs. The Broncos need their other weapons to step up, make plays, and be a big part of moving the ball.
If a running back leads in targets and catches, the Broncos are likely to walk away with a loss.
Bo Nix Held -6.0 Air Yards per Attempt
This pairs with the previous prediction as the Chargers force Nix to keep things short in the passing game. It's another prediction that wouldn't bode well for a Broncos victory. If Nix is held to under six air yards per attempt, it's a likely loss.
Even with the Chargers' tendency to eliminate big plays and force underneath throws, Nix needs to show he can take some calculated risks and smartly push the ball downfield without risking turnovers. If he can, then the Broncos' chances are significantly improved.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nik Bonitto is Shut Out with 3 or Fewer Pressures
When Justin Herbert is kept clean, he can tear defenses apart, and the Chargers' offensive line, led by left tackle Joe Alt, has done a great job of doing that. This puts pressure on the Broncos' pass rush, led by Bonitto, to get after Herbert and try to force mistakes.
The Broncos need Bonitto to get after Herbert, which means he has to beat Alt. That's why I listed this matchup as one of the main ones to watch. If Bonitto can get a bunch of pressures and even a sack or two, it would be a significant boost to the defensive performance.
Herbert Leads Chargers in Rushing
The Chargers' rushing offense is bad, and Herbert has been their best rusher, averaging 3.9 yards per rush. After struggling against the Colts and Jonathan Taylor, the Broncos need a game to bounce back with their rushing defense and provide some confidence.
There was a lot of investment made into the Chargers' running back room with Omarion Hampton (3.1 yards per rush) and Najee Harris (3.7 yards per rush), but they haven’t been cutting it. If Denver can take them out of the game and force a one-dimensional offense, it could help them out.
Marvin Mims Jr. Takes a Return to the House
There is no on-field rationale for this prediction, but rather, a gut feeling. Mims has had a couple of solid returns, and it feels like he is on the verge of breaking off a big one. Given that the Broncos' offense and defense appear to struggle on paper, the special teams unit needs to step up.
Recommended Articles
While there isn’t much the special teams unit can do beyond flipping field position, it can help by adding points outside of field goals. Mims has stepped up as a returner before — he's an All-Pro, after all — and does it again by taking a return to the house.