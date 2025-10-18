5 Bold Broncos Predictions to Shake Week 7 Up vs. Giants
The Denver Broncos have won three straight games and aim to improve their record to 5-2 with a win over the New York Giants on Sunday. The Broncos will be inducting Demaryius Thomas into the Ring of Fame and will be honoring the Super Bowl 50 team.
In a game with that much emotion, coming back from London, the Broncos may produce a sloppy performance, especially with an offense that has struggled to find consistency.
For the Broncos to walk out with a win, they need to get things together on offense. If the Broncos can realize this week's bold predictions, it'll be great for the offense.
As for the defense, given how the Broncos have performed over the past three games, there may not be any prediction bold enough for them. However, we will try.
Broncos Get Five Plays of 20-Plus Yards
There are some clear issues with the Giants' defense that the Broncos can exploit, particularly with how they hold up working downhill on the boundary. This opens the door for outside runs and screens to be highly effective.
The combination of the two leads to multiple explosive plays, with five plays of 20-plus yards, four of which come from the run or screen game, an extension of the ground attack. Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and RJ Harvey all get 20-plus on a screen, with J.K. Dobbins adding a rush of 20-plus yards.
Denver's fifth explosive play comes on an over-the-middle catch and run by one of the other weapons, either Courtland Sutton, Evan Engram, or Pat Bryant. These are areas where, despite their offensive issues, the Broncos have an advantage.
Three Broncos Break 100 Yards
Three players break the century mark, with Sutton getting over 100 receiving yards, Dobbins eclipsing 100 rushing yards, and Harvey adding 100 yards from scrimmage. Each of these players can attack an issue within the Giants' defense that the Broncos can identify.
Adding to this, there will be a lot of pressure on the Broncos' offense to put together a good game. Not only because of the issues they've had up to this point in the season, but because of the emotions around this game.
Adding Thomas to the Ring of Fame and honoring the Super Bowl 50 team? Yeah, the Broncos offense will want to have a great day.
Giants Total Only 75 Rush Yards
The Giants' offense has relied on the running game, and while the Broncos were showing inconsistencies in that department to start the season, they've settled down over the last few weeks. This is still a challenging game for the Broncos' defense, especially given how physical the Giants' running game is.
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and rookie running back Cam Skattebo have been a big reason for the success of the Giants' running game, but the Broncos have limited mobile signal-callers all season long when it comes to using their legs. The Broncos allowed Justin Fields to pick up 31 rushing yards in their last game, which was more than twice the number they relinquished to the first five quarterbacks they faced this season, who had a combined 15 yards.
As for running backs, the Broncos have only allowed one player to pick up more than 70 yards this season, and that was Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor. Los Angeles' Omarion Hampton picked up exactly 70 yards, and the next highest was Tennessee's Tony Pollard with 60 yards. Outside of Taylor and the Colts, the Broncos have done well against the run, which will show against the Giants.
Broncos Sack Dart Eight Times
The Giants are allowing the third-highest pressure rate when facing four-man rushes, and Denver leads the NFL in pressure rate with four-man rushes. With the simulated pressures Vance Joseph has dialed up this season, it’ll create confusion for Dart, and Denver can capitalize on that.
Nik Bonitto has his work cut out for him against Andrew Thomas, but the Broncos will find ways to get him home. Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, Jonathon Cooper, Justin Strnad, and Talanoa Hufanga all get home for sacks as well. The Broncos can get sacks from all over the field, and they do just that against Dart and the Giants.
Jeremy Crawshaw Averages 48-Plus Net Yards Per Punt
The Broncos' best rookie so far has been Crawshaw, who has been one of the best punters in the NFL through the first six weeks. He is averaging 47.5 yards per punt this season and leads the NFL with 17 punts dropped inside the 20.
Crawshaw does better the less he punts, and the Broncos are only going to punt two or three times in this game.