Courtland Sutton Gearing Up to Rewrite Broncos History vs. Giants
The Denver Broncos sit at 4-2 entering Week 7's tilt vs. the 2-4 New York Giants. It's a big game for more than one reason, not the least of which is the Broncos inducting Demaryius Thomas into the Ring of Fame and honoring the Super Bowl 50 team.
Not counting whatever takes place on the field between the Broncos and Giants, it will be an emotional spectacle that fans won't soon forget. Entering Week 7, several individual Broncos are approaching career milestones or are on the brink of records.
Let's take a look at the milestones on the table for the Broncos this week, with a couple of key team marks within reach.
Broncos Can Get to 8-6 All-Time vs. Giants
The Broncos need a win to improve to 8-6 overall and 5-2 in Denver in the all-time series versus the Giants. You'd think that these two teams would have met more than 13 times in the history of the regular season, but no. The Broncos have a winning record over the Giants.
A Win Gives Broncos' Best Start Since 2016
The Broncos need a win on Sunday to start the season with a 5-2 record for the first time since 2016. Denver also has the chance to win its eighth straight home game, which would be the longest active streak in the NFL.
Payton Looking to Leapfrog McCarthy
Broncos head coach Sean Payton needs a win to officially surpass Mike McCarthy (Green Bay Packers/Dallas Cowboys) for sole possession of the 13th-most win in NFL history. Payton has been climbing the all-time annals this season, even surpassing his mentor and Hall-of-Famer Bill Parcells recently.
Sutton Aiming for Odoms
Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton needs 33 receiving yards to tie tight end Riley Odoms for the seventh-most receiving yards in team history. Sutton is 390 yards away from tying Steve Watson for the sixth-most.
Demaryius was a mentor to Sutton, and we already know that the Broncos' current No. 1 receiver will be highly motivated to show out vs. the Giants to honor his friend. Also, if Sutton catches nine passes, he'll tie Vance Johnson for the sixth-most receptions in Broncos history.
Nix Looking to Extend the TD Streak
Broncos quarterback Bo Nix needs one passing touchdown to become the fourth player with an active passing score streak of at least 15 games. If Payton is aware of this streak, it'll take all the kings horses and all the kings men to prevent Nix from passing for a touchdown vs. the Giants.
For what it's worth, Drew Brees currently owns the NFL record for the most games with at least one passing touchdown in history, with a whopping 54 games.
Bonitto Looking to Tie Dumervil
Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto needs two sacks to tie defensive end Elvis Dumervil for the most sacks by a Bronco through seven games of a season. Bonitto currently leads the NFL with eight sacks and is among the frontrunners for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
If Bonitto gets just one sack, he'll become the third Bronco in team history to record at least one sack in six of the first seven games of a season. He's off to a historic start.
Bolles to Tie Minor
Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles will tie tackle Claudie Minor for the fourth-most
regular-season starts by a tackle in team history when he takes the field vs. the Giants. One start, and Bolles climbs into the top-four offensive tackles in team history.