Broncos Bring Back Fullback Adam Prentice on New Deal

The Denver Broncos are now the only NFL team that hasn't signed an outside free agent since Monday. However, the Broncos continue to take care of their own free agents , with the latest re-signing being fullback Adam Prentice.

The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson reports that the Broncos signed Prentice to a one-year, $1.215 million deal. We knew that Michael Burton's days as the Broncos' fullback were likely in the rear-view, but the Prentice deal guarantees it.

Prentice's Resume

Prentice originally entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Broncos in 2021. He was cut later that summer , but would land with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints.

Prentice remained in New Orleans through the 2024 season. Cut to August of last year, and the Broncos lost Burton and tight end/fullback Nate Adkins to injury, so with Prentice languishing on the free-agent market, Payton picked up the phone and brought him to Denver.

Burton's injury was season-ending, though Adkins would return during the season. However, Adkins dealt with nagging injuries throughout the 2025 season, which saw the Broncos lean on Prentice even more.

Prentice did well as a lead blocker in the run game, isolating linebackers and opening holes for J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. Prentice also showed his value in pass protection, picking up blitzers and helping to keep Bo Nix clean.

Prentice appeared in all 17 games last season, with three starts. He had 10 carries for 44 yards, with a long of 18. He also caught six passes for 53 yards, moving the chains on 10 of his 16 total touches. These were all career-high numbers.

FB Adam Prentice goes 18 yards on 3rd down 💪



DENvsLV on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/MRzAvdUKbT — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

Prentice was crucial to the Broncos' Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Payton called him "outstanding" afterward.

"Prentice played probably one of his better games," Payton said on November 24. "He didn’t just play at the fullback position, but he actually went in with some of the pressure stuff that we were getting from Kansas City on third down and was outstanding.”

Prentice, 29, played his college ball up in Fort Collins at Colorado State, but finished his collegiate career at South Carolina. Again, he didn't hear his name called in the 2021 NFL draft, but he caught on with the Broncos as a priority free agent and found his way from there.

Although Prentice didn't make the Pro Bowl last year, he was voted an alternate. The Broncos view him as a piece of the puzzle moving forward.