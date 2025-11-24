Broncos Bye-Week Report Card: Full Player Grades

The Denver Broncos got their bye after beating the Kansas City Chiefs, which comes at a good time, as injuries were mounting. With their Week 12 bye, the Broncos have a chance to get tight end Nate Adkins, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and linebacker Alex Singleton back.

At the same time, left guard Ben Powers, offensive lineman Matt Peart, linebacker Drew Sanders, and tight end Lucas Krull are all eligible to come off injured reserve. However, it's doubtful the Broncos will activate any of them off injured reserve right now.

Denver sits at 9-2, only behind New England in the AFC, and that's because the Patriots have not had their bye week. The Broncos are set to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, with a chance to sweep the NFC East.

Without a game this past week, we're breaking down how the Broncos have done through the first 12 weeks and how they've graded out. Out of everyone on the 53-man roster, only 24 players qualified for a grade at the bye.

That means that 24 players had at least 280 snaps on their side of the ball and played over the past three weeks. Let’s get into the grades, going highest to lowest.

Talanoa Hufanga | S | Grade: 78.9

The Broncos' safety has been outstanding this season and has been all over the place for the defense. If there was anything to nitpick, it’d be the multiple dropped interceptions Hufanga has so far this season.

Garett Bolles | LT | Grade: 76.8

Outside of the Chiefs' game, Bolles has been exceptional this season and the best left tackle in the NFL. However, he had a rough last game for the Broncos, and hopefully it doesn’t derail what should be an All-Pro season.

Zach Allen | DL | Grade: 71.8

Allen has been an excellent get for the Broncos and has only gotten better each year since he arrived. Not only has he been dominant as a pass rusher, but he has also done a great job as a run defender.

Justin Strnad | LB | Grade: 70.4

Denver has stuck by Strnad for a while, and over the last two years, he has shown significant improvement on defense after being a key special teams cog for the start of his career. Even compared to last year, he has shown tremendous progress and is a legitimate starting-quality linebacker.

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 69.3

There are issues against the run that will never go away with Bonitto, but he more than makes up for it with his play as a pass rusher. Even over recent games, as he wasn’t making an impact in the box score, his impact was evident when you watch his play.

Ja’Quan McMillian | CB | Grade: 68.7

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) returns an interception in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos made a move to potentially replace McMillian, and he took it personally and is having the best year of his career. While he was solid last year, there were clear issues with his play that led Denver to hunt for an upgrade. But McMillian put in the work and cut down on those coverage issues.

Quinn Meinerz | RG | Grade: 67.4

It was a rough start for Meinerz, but he turned it around after the first few weeks and has played at the level the Broncos have come to expect. What’s more is that he has turned it around while dealing with some mysterious illness that he hasn’t been able to get diagnosed.

John Franklin-Myers | DL | Grade: 66.5

Denver made a small trade for Franklin-Myers last year, and it has proven more than worth it with how great he has been for the Broncos. He has more than earned an extension, and the Broncos should give him one, but the question is: will they pay Franklin-Myers?

J.K. Dobbins | RB | Grade: 66.4

The veteran running back was the Broncos' running game, and with him missing the Chiefs game, it was clear how vital he was for the team's success on the ground. With him expected to miss the rest of the season, Denver needs to find a way to replace him.

Courtland Sutton | WR | Grade: 65.2

Sutton has been the Broncos' more consistent and reliable receiving weapon, but he has had some down moments. Even with those, he remains the best option through the air for the Broncos and is quickly earning the extension the team gave him.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Grade: 64.2

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Denver has a dangerous front, and while Cooper hasn’t been the flashiest, a lot happens because of the disruption he creates. He does well against the run and as a pass rusher and is overall a solid edge defender.

Dondrea Tillman | OLB | Grade: 63.8

The Broncos have depth at the position, and Tillman has been consistent with making a positive impact in his limited snap count. Not only has he made an impact as a downhill player, but he also leads the team in interceptions, showing his experience as a tight end.

Bo Nix | QB | Grade: 63.6

Nix has been inconsistent, but he has found a way multiple times to get it done when it matters, leading to the eight fourth-quarter comebacks in his young career (most by a quarterback ever through two years). With the game he had against the Chiefs, if Nix can play to that level consistently, he can easily be a top 10 quarterback.

Alex Singleton | LB | Grade: 61.6

Multiple Broncos had a rough start but bounced back, and Singleton is another one. With his best game coming against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the cancer diagnosis that came out after that game, he is an excellent piece for the locker room.

Brandon Jones | S | Grade: 61.5

Jones hasn’t been quite as good as he was in 2024, but the way he is being deployed has changed, as he is being used to cover for the linebackers a fair amount. Even so, he is still finding a way to make a positive impact on the defensive success.

Mike McGlinchey | RT | Grade: 61.4

There have been a lot of inconsistencies with McGlinchey this season. It would be nice if the Broncos could get more consistent play from him, but he is a solid player either way.

Riley Moss | CB | Grade: 61.2

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) pulls on the jersey of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) for a pass interference penalty in the first quarter of the NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The penalties are an issue with Moss, but his play in coverage has been good, with his positioning and how few targets he allows to be caught, given how often he is targeted. Moss has to figure out a way to cut down on the penalties, and it starts with improving his hand technique.

Pat Bryant | WR | Grade: 60.7

Bryant has made an impact as a blocker early on, and that has led to more opportunities as a receiver. With 15 catches on the season, all but one of them have been for a first down or a touchdown.

D.J. Jones | DL | Grade: 59.1

While multiple Broncos had a rough start and bounced back, Jones has been the opposite. He started well, but the last few games have been rough.

Luke Wattenberg | C | Grade: 58.2

Wattenberg has been a solid center, but it is still replacement-level quality, and that is likely the route the Broncos will go. There is enough there to start him, but he may never be a great starter and is limited in the concepts he can operate.

Troy Franklin | WR | Grade: 56.1

Franklin has had a significant impact on the Broncos' offense, and his chemistry with Nix is evident. The issue is that the drops are still a problem, and Franklin has been inconsistent week to week. When you factor in how bad he is against man coverage, it leads to a not-great grade, but it is still a good grade for the young receiver who has flashed a ton of potential.

Evan Engram | TE | Grade: 51.4

Denver handed Engram a two-year contract with no way out of it, which is unfortunate given his play. Engram offers nothing as a blocker and doesn’t look as quick as a receiver, limiting how much of a ‘joker’ he can be.

Alex Palczewski | LG | Grade: 46.9

The backup guard has played admirably, but the play hasn’t been good. Palczewski is a backup-level player and has proven he shouldn’t be handed a starting job next year if the Broncos find themselves looking for a new starting guard or tackle due to roster cuts.

Adam Trautman | TE | Grade: 44.3

What is there to say that hasn’t been told before about Trautman? His blocking has led to more negative plays than positive ones, and his impact as a receiver is minimal.

