Broncos-Chargers Matchup is a Chance to Fix 3 Offensive Flaws

The Denver Broncos have to beat the Los Angeles Chargers to secure the top seed and make the AFC road to the Super Bowl go through the Mile High City. Chargers head coach Jim Kelly plans to rest some players, though we're still not sure which , besides quarterback Justin Herbert.

Not knowing exactly which Chargers will be resting makes it more difficult to distinguish individual matchups. This week will focus more on the areas the Broncos need to improve offensively and how the Chargers could challenge them in those areas.

There are three offensive elements the Broncos can work on that the Chargers will provide a good litmus test for. Two of them are as a unit, and one with an individual player.

Let's dive in.

Bo Nix's Pocket Presence

Nix's pocket presence has been hit or miss all season long, but he showed dramatic improvements during the mini-bye between Weeks 10 and 11. However, this has been more of a concern over the last two games, with his footwork regressing and him abandoning clean pockets.

These issues led to more erratic play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16's loss, but they were still evident against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Night. If the Chargers don’t rest many defensive starters, it could lead to problems.

However, if the Chargers do rest guys like Derwin James, Khalil Mack, and Tuli Tuipulotu, this would be a good time for Nix to regain the footing he found Weeks 11 through 15. As the Broncos push for a bye week in the playoffs, this presents the best in-game opportunity for Nix to correct this.

Pre-Snap Penalties

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) huddles with tight end Adam Trautman (82) and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) and teammates in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There have been 24 pre-snap penalties called on the Broncos, which is the 12th-fewest in the NFL, and while some have been intentional, most have not. Pre-snap penalties put you behind the eight-ball from the start and can squander the momentum the offense has built up.

The Broncos have had a penalty issue all season, though they've improved from the second-worst in the NFL to the fourth-worst. Penalties can be a killer for the offense, and pre-snap penalties should be eliminated at this point.

With the Broncos pushing for home-field advantage, they also need to focus on cultivating a clean offensive process, meaning no pre-snap penalties.

Run Game Consistency

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Before getting into it, the average NFL success rate on running plays is around 45%. The Broncos have posted as many games under 40% as they have over 45%, with six each. They fall between 40-45% in the other games, which are acceptable showings.

The Broncos have struggled all season long to find consistency in the running game, with two games over 45% and two under 40% since Week 10. As the Broncos push to become more of a ball-control offense, finding consistency in their running game would be ideal, especially with playoff football right around the corner.

