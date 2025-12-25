The Denver Broncos' matchup on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs has lost the luster that it had entering the season. Not only are the Chiefs eliminated from the playoffs, but they are without their starting quarterback, backup quarterback, and top three offensive tackles .

Even so, the Broncos still have a lot riding on this game, and they need to win out to secure the division and the top playoff seed in the AFC. After the walloping the Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Broncos, they will have a chip on their shoulder with a lot to prove against the Chiefs.

If the Broncos can achieve this week's bold predictions, it will facilitate a win and help regain any lost confidence.

Bo Nix Throws for 300-Plus Yards & 3 TD

The Broncos' passing game was fine against the Jaguars, but there were many timing and placement issues in the second half. Nix and the Broncos will want to correct that with the Los Angeles Chargers coming after a mini-bye week leading into the season finale.

This leads to another massive game for Nix, who is coming off a 352-yard game against the Jaguars. The big difference against the Chiefs is Nix punches it into the end zone three times, while still slinging it all over the field.

RJ Harvey Breaks 175 Scrimmage Yards

The Broncos need to figure out their run game, though it may already be too late. Given the Chiefs' status, this would be a good game to spam Harvey and get him the touches he needs to continue his development.

In the end, Harvey is a big part of the Broncos' offense, both as a receiver and as a runner, as he picks up over 100 yards running the ball, and over 75 as a receiver, while breaking into the end zone three times, twice as a receiver and once as a runner, as his season total continues to grow.

Broncos Break Single-Season Sack Record

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Chiefs will be down to their third quarterback, with their fourth- and fifth-string offensive tackles. This doesn’t bode well for them with Nik Bonitto and company coming up next.

With nine sacks needed to tie the record, and 10 to break it, this is a bold prediction, but not completely outside the realm of possibility, considering the opposing quarterback and offensive line.

With how beat up the Chiefs are, Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and the rest of the Broncos' defense have such a significant advantage when it comes to generating pressure. While Pro Bowler Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers have tough matchups, the Broncos could use Texas and pirate stunts to help strain the depth tackles on the edge.

Creative blitzing could also help Denver break the record.

Chiefs Held to Under 150 Total Yards With 3 Giveaways

After the game against the Jaguars, the Broncos' prideful defense will want to bounce back in a big way, and the Chiefs, with all their offensive injuries, are up next. Denver has such an advantage on its defensive front that it should translate into success in coverage.

To achieve this, the Broncos can’t have the broken coverages or the missed tackles they had against the Jaguars. Again, the Broncos are a prideful unit, however, and they will take what the Jaguars did personally and take out their frustrations on the Chiefs.

Broncos Block a Punt

The Broncos' punt block unit has been close all season long, but they have been a half-second short. JL Skinner got one earlier this year against the Las Vegas Raiders (directly to the helmet). Against the Chiefs, the Broncos add another blocked punt.

