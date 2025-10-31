Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw Makes First Comment Since Reinstatement From Suspension
Dre Greenlaw's one-game suspension has been served. The veteran linebacker has been a full participant in each practice this week as the Denver Broncos prepare to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
In Greenlaw's first public comments since the NFL suspended him for chasing and verbally threatening Week 7 referee Brad Allen, he took accountability for actions that could have really cost the Broncos.
“I just shouldn’t have put my teammates and my team in that position,” Greenlaw told The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel. “That was just an emotional game, first game back. Just turnt.”
Greenlaw had missed the first six games of the season with a quad injury initially suffered in the offseason. Just when he'd gotten back on his feet, he aggravated the injury a few practice into Broncos training camp.
The Broncos carried Greenlaw on the active roster initially, but after Week 2, he was placed on injured reserve. Following the Broncos' win over the New York Jets in London, he was activated.
Greenlaw would start Denver's Week 7 game vs. the New York Giants, but the Broncos had him on a pitch count of sorts. He played 21 snaps, rotating in and out with Justin Strnad.
The Broncos' offense dug itself a hole, while Greenlaw and the defense uncharacteristically gave up several big plays to the Giants. However, thanks to a 33-point fourth-quarter comeback courtesy of Bo Nix, the Broncos stormed back to defeat the Giants 33-32.
The referees weren't kind to the Broncos throughout that game, throwing some costly flags. But it seemed that, after Wil Lutz kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired and the Broncos stormed the field to celebrate, Strnad inavertently bumped into Allen, which saw the official shove the Broncos' linebacker.
Greenlaw took exception to that, as was captured on video, chasing Allen down with some choice words, though he never made physical contact. According to Greenlaw, the NFL never singled out the specific words he used when hollering in Allen's direction when the league handed down his suspension.
Greenlaw appealed the suspension, but it was upheld. He would miss his seventh game of this season, but fortunately, the Broncos romped all over the Dallas Cowboys in a 20-point blowout.
Greenlaw Focused on Houston
Now that Greenlaw is back in the saddle, he's been entirely focused on this week's opponent and defeating the Texans.
“Just whip the Texans’ butt. That’s all I can think of,” Greenlaw told Gabriel. “I’ve been watching them all week.”
In Greenlaw's one game this season, he may not have played 100% of the snaps, but he acquitted himself well, earning high marks and good grades. Considering how little he's played, though, the Broncos will still approach his action with an abundance of caution until Greenlaw gets his game legs beneath him.
“Dre played well in the game he played. I think he played 20 snaps and had about six tackles, so that’s what Dre does," Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Thursday. "Mentally he’s been awesome. He’s been locked in, he’s been studying. Even when he wasn’t practicing, he’s taking the walkthrough reps. He’s taking every walkthrough rep. So, mentally, he’s fine. Physically obviously he needs more reps to kind of get his football air."
It'll take time for Greenlaw to get his football endurance back. Not only has he missed seven games this season, but almost all of training camp and the entire preseason, so he can be forgiven for needing a little time to get his football conditioning on point.
"He was a little tired week one [of being back]. It’s good having him back," Joseph said of Greenlaw. "Having your best players back is always a good thing. He’s back on his schedule to kind of just keep moving forward, and playing good football and keep practicing and keep going as a player. To have a chance to play back-to-back weeks is going to be key for Dre.”
Time will tell exactly how many snaps Greenlaw gets vs. the Texans, but it's safe to assume he'll be a man on a mission, looking to make up for some lost time. The Broncos signed him to a three-year deal this past spring, and while his first season in Denver hasn't started out as he and the team hoped, there's plenty of runway left for him to lift off.