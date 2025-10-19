Broncos' Dre Greenlaw Move Sparks Sudden Personnel Shake-up
It's official. The Denver Broncos have activated linebaker Dre Greenlaw from injured reserve. The team announced the move on Saturday evening, along with several others.
The Broncos also announced that quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was released on Friday to make room on the roster for Greenlaw, has been re-signed to the practice squad, while defensive back A.J. Woods and wide receiver Thayer Thomas have been released from the practice squad, the latter of whom was jettisoned with an injury settlement.
The moves bring the Broncos to 17 players on the practice squad. Teams are allowed only 16 players on the practice squad, but the Broncos have an International Player exemption with Australian-born tight end Patrick Murtagh, so they get to carry 17.
Ehlinger Stays in the Fold
It's great that the Broncos were able to keep Ehlinger around, but the one downside is that he won't be allowed to dress as the third emergency quarterback. Teams have 53 players on the roster, 46 of whom cannot dress (for what reason, no one knows).
Of the seven inactives each week, one of them can dress so long as he's designated the third emergency quarterback. The caveat is that that player has to be on the 53-man roster. The practice squad doesn't count.
However, the Broncos can elevate Ehlinger on a gameday and have him dress. Honestly, though, with Bo Nix being a second-year quarterback, and his backup, Jarrett Stidham, being a young seventh-year pro, only a true calamity would result in the Broncos being without a quarterback on gameday.
Nix has yet to miss a start since arriving as a first-round pick last year. And he's yet to pop up on the injury report this season. And Stidham is fully healthy as the No. 2.
The Broncos have yet to announce any Week 7 practice squad elevations, so we'll keep an eye out for that. They've elevated at least one player in each game this season.
If the Broncos can defeat the Giants at Mile High, they'll have a 5-2 record, which would be the team's best start through the first seven weeks since 2016. That 2016 team may have been sans Peyton Manning, but it was chock-full of players from the Super Bowl 50 championship team, including most starters.
That was also Gary Kubiak's last season as Broncos head coach, leading the team to a 9-7 record. The Broncos just missed the playoffs, but it was actually the team's last plus-.500 finish until the 2024 team, led by Sean Payton and quarterbacked by Nix, who won 10 games and made the playoffs.
Alas, the Broncos were convincingly dispatched by the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs, but they finally snapped the postseason drought. A 5-2 to the 2025 season would keep the Broncos in the co-lead of the AFC West alongside the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the same record currently, but own the tiebreaker, having vanquished Denver in Week 3.
The Broncos will see the Chargers again in the regular-season finale. Depending on how things shape up, that game could be for all the divisional marbles. First thing's first; defeating the resurgent Giants.